Sessler Says Yes to Motorsports in Major Campaign Boost
Jerrod Sessler to serve as Master of Ceremonies for the "Save Our Racecars Night" at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval
“We owe our debt of liberty to the people who have paid for liberty for us. We owe it to the future, because someone paid it for us in the past.”WENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Say Yes to America' congressional candidate Jerrod Sessler has been nominated to serve as Master of Ceremonies for the "Save Our Racecars Night" at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval on April 16, 2022.
Rapidly making a name for himself as a defender of the American way of life we all know and love, it's a perfect fit for the former NASCAR driver who is running for Congress in Washington’s 4th District. Sessler has run NASCAR All-American Touring races and has two sons in professional kart racing, so it’s natural for him to emerge as a key defender of U.S. motorsports and the industry that supports it. Sessler has taken up the cause of championing the institution of American racing and intends to advocate on behalf of the motorsports community in congress when he gets to Washington D.C.
At the Save Our Racecars Night, Sessler will be giving a speech about the importance of getting involved in and advocating for the racing industry and stressing how it starts right in our own communities and at our local race tracks. Almost unbelievably, competition and performance rights are under threat from those who want to attack those freedoms through government overreach and interference - something to which Sessler is strongly opposed.
"Racing is more than a sport, it has been a part of the American way of life for more than a hundred years. Protecting and preserving the ability of our children to enjoy this activity, whether as spectators or participants, is protecting what has become part of our heritage from the Chicago Times-Herald Race of 1895 to the beaches of Daytona to the short tracks throughout this great country. While safeguards need to be, and are, enforced to protect the environment, we need to ensure that this beloved pastime is not targeted and made obsolete by a climate-obsessed administration. I will stand against EPA overreach both in racing and other industries affected by overregulation and am proud to be an ambassador for the racing community, supporting the sport that has given my family and me so much joy," says Sessler.
Central to the Save Our Racecars campaign is the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act 2021 (H.R.3281/S.2736). The RPM Act is a bipartisan bill currently making its way through Congress that aims to protect Americans’ right to convert street vehicles into dedicated race cars. The bill enshrines in law the racing industry’s ability to produce, market, and install parts and equipment that enable racers to compete and clarifies in federal statute that it is perfectly legal to make emissions-related changes to a street vehicle - for the purpose of converting it into a dedicated track vehicle subsequently used in motorsports competition.
The evening at Wenatchee has been organized by leading Motorsports Agency AVD Motorsports and is being presented in conjunction with the Performance Racing Industry, the trade body behind the 'Save Our Racecars' campaign.
“The RPM Act is essential to racing and we are determined to pass it this congress,” said Dr. Jamie Meyer, President of PRI. “We are thrilled to sponsor Save Our Racecars Night to highlight this important issue that affects all racers and racing enthusiasts. I ask racers and race fans to head to saveourracecars.com and urge your lawmakers to take action.”
Known as the fastest quarter-mile in the Northwest, the night will feature three classes of superb racing along with a spectacular fireworks show. Attendees will learn how to get more involved in both the Jerrod for Congress campaign and the Save our Racecars and RPM Act initiatives, as well as how to take action.
PRI will be on site at Wenatchee promoting its individual memberships, and individuals can sign up or learn more about them at performanceracing.com.
Tickets for the Save Our Racecars Night event are available from the Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval website at http://www.wvso.com/
