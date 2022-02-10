Bullseye Media CEO to Share Dental Sleep Marketing Tactics at NADSM Symposium
Keynote presentation will teach doctors how to grow their dental sleep practicesPLANO, TEXAS, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bullseye Media CEO to Share Dental Sleep Marketing Tactics at NADSM Symposium Keynote presentation will teach doctors how to grow their dental sleep practices.
Ernie Cote, Bullseye Media CEO, will be a keynote speaker at the 2022 North American Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium on February 11-12 at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where he will teach doctors how to optimize their dental sleep marketing spend to achieve their practice growth goals.
On Friday at 9:15 a.m. EST in the grand ballroom, Cote will address the conferences’ 500 anticipated attendees and share his expertise on digital marketing for the dental industry. In his keynote presentation, he will present compelling results from Bullseye Media’s 2022 survey of dental sleep medicine doctors, which identify common pain points and goals within dental sleep medicine practices. Cote will explain how to use digital marketing tactics to solve these problems and reach new patients.
NADSM Symposium attendees are invited to visit the Bullseye Media booth, where Cote will use the latest Bullseye Media survey data, as well as doctor’s personalized practice growth goals, to help them create their own dental sleep medicine growth calculator.
Bullseye Media also invites attending doctors to submit their best/funniest dental-related “pick-up lines” for a contest timed to Valentine’s Day. The winning lines will be featured on Bullseye Media’s YouTube channel, and winners will receive cash prizes up to $250.
The NADSM Symposium brings together a community of dentists that treat sleep disordered breathing so that they can learn from premier speakers and practitioners in their field.
To book Cote at your next conference, contact Bullseye Media today.
Contact
Betsy DeMik, Media Relations for Bullseye Media
(214) 500-1132
About Bullseye Media
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.
For more information, please visit onlinedentalmarketing.com.
Betsy DeMik
Bullseye Media, LLC
+1 214-500-1132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other