ALTA DATA TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES WINDOWS 11 SUPPORT FOR MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC PRODUCTS
AltaAPI Package Allows Customers to Seamlessly Support Windows 7-11 Versions
AltaAPI is the most comprehensive and structured software development package in the 1553/ARINC industry.”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announces the release of AltaAPI development software version 4.3 for their MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC interface cards, and Ethernet devices. This new version is available for free to all customers at www.altadt.com/customers/. There are also new bus analyzer features released for AltaView available, which is also free to existing customers.
“Our new AltaAPI version provides the latest available Linux distribution that can be integrated in the development package, and this update allows our customers to seamlessly go from Win 7/10 versions to Windows 11 with our current SDK release. USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt™ support is provided. In addition, we include PCI/PCIe DMA support for many of our interface cards that can reduce memory process I/O cycles across PCI/PCIe backplane systems. Our BSD socket layer provides operating system independence with our ENET and NLINE products, even DO178 systems,” states Jake Haddock, CTO of Alta.
Harry Wild, VP of Sales of Alta adds, “AltaAPI is the most comprehensive and structured software development package in the 1553/ARINC industry. The API package is a layered, portable architecture that allows the customer to abstract MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC controls for a smaller, more efficient code model, and makes code porting from other vendors’ obsolete products much easier. The customer can decide to implement from high level abstraction layers to real-time low level memory controls as needed for their application. By keeping AltaAPI current to latest OS releases, customers can take advantage of most advanced software technologies.”
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales), private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express (PCIe), PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express (MPCIE). Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. www.altadt.com
