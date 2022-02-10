Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy and Sportscaster James Brown Return to Charis Bible College for annual Men’s Advance
The two-and-a-half-day conference is open to the public and will be held March 10–12
This free event will be offered both in person and by live stream.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL coach Tony Dungy and sportscaster James “JB” Brown will return to Woodland Park, Colorado, next month to speak at Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance.
Dungy is a New York Times bestselling author and current analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America. Brown is the former host of Fox NFL Sunday and current host of The NFL Today on CBS Sports. These two widely-known figures will share the stage with Andrew Wommack, president and founder of Charis Bible College, to inspire men to lead with their faith in their workplaces, families, and nation.
The two-and-a-half-day conference is open to the public and will be held March 10–12 in the auditorium on the campus of Charis Bible College. This free event will be offered both in person and by live stream. A $45 meal ticket is available for purchase that includes one lunch and one dinner. Food vendors will also be on site.
Afternoon sessions will feature Billy Epperhart, the CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, who will be teaching on Building Wealth and Money as a Tool. Epperhart is the author of Money Mastery and Change Mastery, as well as two other titles revolving around real estate and leadership. He helped to cofound and has been teaching in the Charis Bible College’s third-year business school since it began in 2011 and is currently codirecting it with former CEO, Paul Milligan.
To register, go online to CharisMensAdvance.com or call 719-635-1111.
Members of the press may attend by contacting Charis Bible College’s Public Relations at 719-464-5619 or by emailing Eileen Quinn, PR manager, at eileenquinn@awmi.net.
About Charis Bible College
Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. Andrew’s vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has fifty campuses around the world. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook, or on Twitter.
Eileen Quinn, PR Manager
AWMI
+1 719-464-5619
email us here