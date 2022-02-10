Alta Data Technologies Selects Holt MIL-STD-1553 Integrated Transceiver/Transformer for MEZ-E1553 Product
Alta Simplifies 1553 Integration to Custom Systems with Ethernet-1553 Mezzanine
The MEZ-E1553 is a unique mezzanine card that allows Alta’s customers to design-in 1-2 dual redundant 1553 channels in their own embedded design with an Ethernet host interface.”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transceiver/Transformer for MEZ-E1553 Product
— Harry Wild, VP of Sales
Alta Data Technologies (Alta) announced today it has selected Holt Integrated Circuits MIL-STD-1553 transceiver/transformer integrated product combination, HI-2579, for use in their MEZ-E1553 device, a real-time Ethernet MIL-STD-1553 converter.
The HI-2579 is a 3.3V MIL-STD-1553/1760 dual transceiver with integrated dual transformers. The IC is hermetically sealed on a ceramic LCC substrate and dual transformers are mounted in the same package. The ceramic substrate allows extended temperature operation from −55oC to +125oC and achieves Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) 1.
The device operates from a single 3.3V supply and provides a single-component solution to interface an FPGA directly with a dual redundant MIL-STD-1553 bus. The HI-2579 transceiver is available in industrial −40oC to +85oC and extended −55oC to +125oC temperature ranges, with optional burn-in available for extended temperature range devices.
“Holt is very happy Alta once again chose us for their latest product design,” said Anthony Murray, Director of Marketing Communications at Holt. “This product provides them with a robust, compact product ideal for this application.”
“We have worked well with Holt for many years and have many of their parts designed-in our products. The HI-2579 combined transceiver and transformer was a perfect fit for our new MEZ-E1553™ real-time Ethernet MIL-STD-1553 mezzanine board,” said Jake Haddock, CTO of Alta. “The combination of the transceiver and transformer to a single component allowed us to shrink-down this design to the lowest possible foot-print for our customers.”
The MEZ-E1553 is a unique mezzanine card that allows Alta’s customers to design-in 1-2 dual redundant 1553 channels in their own embedded design (I/O sub-assembly, SBC, etc.) with a 100/1000 Ethernet host interface. For many embedded designs, routing Ethernet signals is much easier than a memory, PCI or PCIe busses. The customer can easily design-in Alta’s proven AltaCore™ full featured 1553 protocol engine, including A/D O-Scope signal debugging, for deployed or test applications. Full reference schematics and 3-D STEP files are included.
The MEZ, like Alta’s ENET™ products (1000s deployed on 100s of US DoD systems), implements a real-time, hardware UDP server design that eliminates traditional IP/UDP software stacks – virtually eliminating virus concerns. The product includes a full Berkley Socket Distribution (BSD) AltaAPI™ SDK with source, and 100s of example and ESS test programs – quick and easy integration that can run on almost any operating system, even DO178 systems.
Also available is a low-cost reference design card with a USB Windows/Linux interface that runs the same AltaAPI. The customer can use the same application software from the reference card directly to the deployed design (allowing engineering teams to work in parallel). From integration to test, the MEZ-E1553 will save development time while providing a full featured 1553 interface usually only found on PCIe type cards.
About Holt Integrated Circuits
Located in Mission Viejo, CA, Holt Integrated Circuits is a major supplier of ICs for avionics and military aircraft data bus and display applications. The company’s products are specified by more than 400 manufacturers worldwide and are employed in flight control, navigation, engine management, communications, safety equipment, and in-flight entertainment systems.
Holt’s range of ICs supporting the ARINC 429 standard is the widest in the industry, and its MIL-STD-1553 transceivers are recognized as the industry’s smallest, having the lowest power consumption. In addition, Holt MIL-STD-1553 integrated terminals offer the most compact, cost effective solution available, integrating protocol, transceiver and transformers in a single 15x15mm package. Holt also offers its MIL-STD-1553 protocol as a DAL A, DO-254 Certifiable IP Core. Other data bus products include ARINC 717, CAN (ARINC 825), Ethernet, RS-485/422, discrete-to-digital and analog switches. Select products are available to DSCC SMD specifications. Holt also offers product compliant to the European Union "RoHS Directive 002/95/EC".
Holt Integrated Circuits is AS9100D:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 registered.
To request information on Holt’s ARINC 429, MIL-STD-1553 and other aerospace products, readers should contact Holt at (949) 859-8800, by e-mail at info@holtic.com, or visit the Holt Web site at www.holtic.com.
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales), private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express (PCIe), PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express (MPCIE). Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. www.altadt.com.
Harry Wild
Alta Data Technologies, LLC
+1 8884291553
email us here