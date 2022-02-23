Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,212 in the last 365 days.

Sarealtv Presents Mad Robot

Play as Felix the robot and help him escape a supervillain lab

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix the robot embarks on a quest to avenge the death of his creator Dr. Dyonesis, the mad scientist.

With the inspiration coming from famous side scrollers like Super Mario, Sonic, and Super Meat Boy, game developer Joel, also known as Sareal, came up with the idea for Mad Robot. Although the thought of creating a game was still very fresh, Sareal knew that with his music and art talent, he was up for the challenge.

Creating a game was never part of his plan, with a full-time job promoting his brand, Sarealtv. After taking an interest in making beats, engineering, taking pictures, and filming, Sareal never thought about creating his own game. He challenged himself to create a VR album cover for Sarealtv. He became more interested in the 3D world; thus, the Mad Robot idea was born.

March 11, 2020, The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic, locking people in their homes. The lockdown gave Sareal time to dive deeper into his interest in creating games. After taking a free course to teach him how to make his game, it only took two weeks until Felix the robot came to life.

The year is 3333, and an evil supervillain kidnaps Dr. Dyonesis, a mad scientist. The evil supervillains, Mytosis, plan is to get Dr. Dyonesis to help him obliterate the world in true kamikaze fashion. While in captivity, Dr. Dyonesis creates Felix, the robot. After the death of Dr. Dyonesis, Felix fears for his life and has to escape the lab and the enemies that are trying to catch him. The player's job is to keep running, escape the lab, and avenge Dr. Dyonesis's death in Mad Robots' super fun sidescroller game.

Sareal hasn't only been working on Mad Robot. Sarealtv is his full-time job promoting his brand via music, photos, and films that he creates himself. Creating content and pictures is something that Sareal is very good at and continues to excel in for him and his brand at Sarealtv. This brand amplifies as he moves into the video game market. Sareal can now use his music and art knowledge and implement it within his video game world, Mad Robot.

More information on Mad Robot and Sarealtv, including images, gameplay videos, and overviews, can be found at https://sarealtv.com/MadRobot.html.

Download now!

Play Store
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sarealtv.madrobot

App Store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mad-robott/id1605524734

Sareal
Sarealtv
+1 407-534-3700
sarealent@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Sarealtv Presents Mad Robot

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.