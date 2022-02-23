Sarealtv Presents Mad Robot

Play as Felix the robot and help him escape a supervillain lab

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix the robot embarks on a quest to avenge the death of his creator Dr. Dyonesis, the mad scientist.

With the inspiration coming from famous side scrollers like Super Mario, Sonic, and Super Meat Boy, game developer Joel, also known as Sareal, came up with the idea for Mad Robot. Although the thought of creating a game was still very fresh, Sareal knew that with his music and art talent, he was up for the challenge.

Creating a game was never part of his plan, with a full-time job promoting his brand, Sarealtv. After taking an interest in making beats, engineering, taking pictures, and filming, Sareal never thought about creating his own game. He challenged himself to create a VR album cover for Sarealtv. He became more interested in the 3D world; thus, the Mad Robot idea was born.

March 11, 2020, The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic, locking people in their homes. The lockdown gave Sareal time to dive deeper into his interest in creating games. After taking a free course to teach him how to make his game, it only took two weeks until Felix the robot came to life.

The year is 3333, and an evil supervillain kidnaps Dr. Dyonesis, a mad scientist. The evil supervillains, Mytosis, plan is to get Dr. Dyonesis to help him obliterate the world in true kamikaze fashion. While in captivity, Dr. Dyonesis creates Felix, the robot. After the death of Dr. Dyonesis, Felix fears for his life and has to escape the lab and the enemies that are trying to catch him. The player's job is to keep running, escape the lab, and avenge Dr. Dyonesis's death in Mad Robots' super fun sidescroller game.

Sareal hasn't only been working on Mad Robot. Sarealtv is his full-time job promoting his brand via music, photos, and films that he creates himself. Creating content and pictures is something that Sareal is very good at and continues to excel in for him and his brand at Sarealtv. This brand amplifies as he moves into the video game market. Sareal can now use his music and art knowledge and implement it within his video game world, Mad Robot.

More information on Mad Robot and Sarealtv, including images, gameplay videos, and overviews, can be found at https://sarealtv.com/MadRobot.html.

Download now!

Play Store

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sarealtv.madrobot

App Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mad-robott/id1605524734