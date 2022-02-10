Superhairpieces experiencing influx of new hair system customers following HairDirect closure
Superhairpieces is experiencing an influx of new hair system customers following the recent closure of leading hair system supplier HairDirect.
We remain well-stocked and are reaching pre-pandemic levels of production. We are also learning lessons from HairDirect and taking steps to ensure that we avoid a similar situation.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superhairpieces is experiencing an influx of new customers following the recent closure of hair system supplier HairDirect.
Earlier this month, HairDirect announced they were shutting down in news that impacted the entire hair system industry.
Being a leading hair system supplier for over 25 years, HairDirect had a number of regular customers who looked to them for toupees as well as hair system supplies.
As a result, many longtime customers are now in search of a new supplier while they deal with credit card issues as well as pending and delayed orders.
It has resulted in many former HairDirect customers now making the switch over to Superhairpieces, another leading supplier of hair systems as well as hair system supplies in North America.
While the demand for products is rising, Superhairpieces, which continues to improve its production capacity and inventory as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, remains in good shape to fulfill all the needs of these new customers and offer solutions.
Along with its stock units, Superhairpieces recently introduced a guaranteed three-month delivery option for its custom made hair systems. Superhairpieces also carries a number of hair system supplies ranging from adhesives, tapes, solvents, scalp protectors and more, including products like Ghost Bond and Ultra Hold Glue.
With the demand for hair system supplies at HairDirect, Superhairpieces has also responded by adding even more brands and lines of supplies such as Vapon, Back2Natural, Pro Flex and Hairess among others.
Additionally, the hair system supplier is offering incentives to former HairDirect customers if they can provide a receipt of a previous HairDirect purchase.
Superhairpieces believes the closure of HairDirect was down to a company-specific issue, and is not something that will happen to them nor any other major hair system supplier.
“The news regarding HairDirect came as a shock to everyone,” said Superhairpieces CEO George Li. “HairDirect was at one point the biggest name in the hair system industry and their shutting down showed us that the pandemic can affect any company.
“While we understand HairDirect had some internal issues, we want to assure every hair system customer that Superhairpieces is in good shape. We also sympathize with former HairDirect customers who are frustrated and we are ready to offer solutions. We remain well-stocked and are reaching pre-pandemic levels of production. We are also learning lessons from HairDirect and taking steps to ensure that we avoid a similar situation.”
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit http://www.superhairpieces.com or https://superhairpieces.ca/.
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces is a leading supplier of top quality hairpieces and hair extensions servicing both retail and wholesale/salon clients in North America as well as globally. They take pride in offering the highest quality 100% human hair systems equipped with the latest cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies all at affordable prices.
