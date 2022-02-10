Sir Hemp Co introduces new line of all-natural hemp pet toys
From CBD for dogs & CBD for cats to other all natural products, Sir Hemp Co. stays true to it's mission of offering hemp products made in the USA.
A natural progression for us was to offer not only hemp CBD oils but other products derived from the hemp plant. What is more natural than a hemp rope dog chew toy.”PALM BEACH, FL, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Hemp Company introduces new line of all-natural pet toys. Last year they added CBD for dogs & cats. “A natural progression for us was to offer not only hemp CBD oils but other products derived from the hemp plant. What is more natural than a hemp rope dog chew toy. A plus is that the hemp dog toy fibers are naturally digestible unlike traditional cotton-based rope toys”, said Sir Hemp Co. President Alfredo Cernuda. This announcement comes almost a year after they had launched their successful all-natural CBD for pets. Sir Hemp will continue its mission to offer U.S.A. made products at an affordable price. “No doubt the current rate of inflation has impacted us, but we will continue to strive for quality hemp extracts, as well as other hemp-based products at an affordable price” says the president. Their initial offering is a hemp rope chew toy for medium to large dogs. The dog rope toy does not have CBD in it. It is made from the long fibers of the hemp plant. All hemp used in making the rope if from the same USA grown plants used in their CBD oil business. They plan on adding rope toys for cats and smaller dogs very soon.
— Alfredo Cernuda
