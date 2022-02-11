Resolution RE Partners Arranges 5Ksf+ of New Garment Center Leases
Evan Lieberman negotiates two new fashion office/showroom leases For Weaver Apparel at 526 Seventh Avenue and Kidz World, Inc. at 260 W. 39th StreetNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting off the new year on a high note, Evan Lieberman, Senior Director/Leasing, Resolution Real Estate Partners LLC, a member of NAI Global, has arranged more than 5,000 square feet of fashion offices and showrooms in the Garment Center for an apparel manufacturer a menswear manufacturer. Working with Mr. Lieberman on both transactions was Michael Dylan of Inceptum, Inc.
“These were both fast-track transactions thanks to forward-thinking property owners who each offered to provide top-flight and timely tenant build-outs,” points out Mr. Lieberman. “Obviously, tenants have a lot of space from which to choose these days and owners who are flexible will be the first to have their buildings leased up.”
The first transaction was for Weaver Apparel LLC, a multinational apparel manufacturer producing garments licensed by such prominent brands as Vince Camuto, Dillard’s, QVC, and BJ’s, among others. The deal comprised a seven-year lease for a 2,950-square-foot fashion office and showroom at 526 Seventh Avenue. The landlord, SMC 526 Seventh LLC, was represented by Mark Gindi of MJ Property Group. Asking rent for the space with tenant build-out was $36-per-square-foot. The tenant plans to relocate from its current New York offices at 209 West 38th Street in March 2022.
The second transaction was for Kidz World, Inc., a menswear manufacturer responsible for such brands as American Heritage, High Energy, Vittorino, and Alberto DaNeli. Kidz World signed a seven-year lease for a 2,100-square-foot fashion office and showroom at 260 West 39th Street, with an asking rent of $39-per-square-foot for the newly built-out space. Landlord MJ Orbach Associates, Inc. was self-represented by Michael Orbach. Currently located at 226 West 37th Street, Kidz World is planning to occupy the new
Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC, a Member of NAI Global:
Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. The firm specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting.
Resolution Real Estate Partners is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 242 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
