At the California Institute for Human Science, Students Benefit From A Holistic Approach to Clinical Psychology
The California Institute for Human Sciences’ Clinical Psychology MA and Ph.D. programs emphasize the mind-body-spirit connectionENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), a Mind-Body Consciousness university bridging science and spirituality, is proud to offer MA and Ph.D. programs in Clinical Psychology. The academic course load merges metaphysics and the study of mind-body-spirit to provide students with a holistic educational foundation.
Students at CIHS will be prepared for scientific research, practitioner roles and doctoral studies through the clinical psychology program. They will learn how to understand the multidimensional human spirit and apply transdisciplinary research, theory, and praxis for effective counseling in traditional and non-traditional settings.
The Ph.D. program includes state course requirements for licensure and personalized elective opportunities, and it features a traditional psychology curriculum with a greater emphasis on consciousness and spirituality for holistic wellness. Classes unique to the program include: Mind-Body and Energy is Psychology, Sociocultural Influences and Intervention Strategies, Introduction to Energy Psychology, Pranic Healing, Psychology of the Chakras, and many more.
“Students who undergo study in the clinical psychology program are better able to act as stewards of humanity because they’re able to view people and the world at large through a broader lens of understanding,” Dr. Thomas Brophy, President of CIHS, said. “Incorporating the mind-body-spirit connection in clinical psychology study truly sets this program apart and better prepares students for real-world challenges.”
This summer, CIHS earned regional accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Senior College and University Commission, one of six institutional accrediting agencies in the nation. The distinction reaffirms the university’s commitment to excellence, adherence to rigorous academic standards and diligence of faculty and administration.
Students who study at CIHS have credited its programs with deepening their understanding of self and helping develop a mindful approach to living.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN SCIENCE
California Institute for Human Science (CIHS) is a mind, body, consciousness research university and center for lifelong learning where science meets spirituality. CIHS offers six graduate degree programs that highlight integral noetic sciences, integral health and psychology, and an undergraduate bachelor completion program.
California Institute for Human Science is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001
Founded in 1992 by scientist and spiritual leader Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama, CIHS’s core mission is to provide students with a holistic understanding of the mind, body, spirit connection, and the individual’s role in cultivating a better society. Since its inception, the university continues to be an innovative and collaborative leader in progressing integral higher education.
CIHS is a 501-c-3 not for profit corporation.
