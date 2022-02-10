NEWS ALERT: TYT’s Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey named “America’s Fastest Growing Television News Show”
Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey beat CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News shows to earn the distinctionATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com), America’s largest progressive network, announced today that Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was named “The fastest-growing news show in the United States for survey year 2021,” by data-driven firm The Hicks Evaluation Group (HEG, LLC). Their evaluation looked at national news programs based on audience growth, social media views and engagement, and multi-platform variables.
"I'm thankful, humbled, and appreciative of the response Indisputable has received across the country and beyond. The real credit goes to my team and the entire TYT family. There's really nothing special about me, but there is something special about the truth. In a world full of misleading information, people will still gravitate to the truth. At Indisputable we work hard to bring our audience a high-quality news program every day," said Dr. Richey.
In comparison to shows on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, and Fox Business, the Hicks Evaluation Group’s study found that Indisputable is the fastest-growing television news show based on traditional and new media methods of content distribution and consumption. On YouTube, Indisputable averaged 18 million views per month, nearly 1 billion impressions, and 7 million watch hours within the 6-month survey timeframe. On Facebook, the show had an average of 25.3 million viewers a month, 263 million minutes of watch time, and 8.1 million audience engagement total. Overall, combining linear (which includes Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo TV, Roku, Pluto TV, and YouTube TV), streaming, and podcast platforms Indisputable averaged 43.6 million viewers a month.
TYT Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “Since his first few guest appearances on TYT, it was very clear that Dr. Richey’s impassioned perspective was vital, and we knew we wanted to partner with him and be the network to amplify his voice. Indisputable being named 'America’s fastest-growing television news show' just six months after its debut, speaks to his brilliance, his production team’s dedication, and affirms that our programming is resonating with a large audience.”
The study included a review of available data from shows on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, Fox Business, and several other national cable news shows. One requirement of the study was that all news programs had one platform on a traditional cable outlet or were available on linear with a run-time of 1 hour or more.
TYT Founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said, "We've never seen a show grow as fast as Indisputable, in our network or any other digital network. Rashad Richey is a national treasure and will soon become a household name as one of the top news hosts in the country."
TYT picked up Indisputable last July 2021, expanding the network’s line-up of news and politics shows. Since the show’s launch Indisputable has welcomed guests such as Senator Jon Ossoff, Killer Mike, Congressional candidate Nina Turner, filmmaker Michael Moore, and many others. On Indisputable, Dr. Richey delivers insightful commentary on the top news stories of the day, debates conservative-leaning guests in the segment ‘The Bullpen.’ Most recently, he engaged in a highly viewed debate against conservative Charlie Kirk. Additionally, Indisputable exposes people caught on camera weaponizing their privilege while discussing the dangerous consequences of their actions in his regular segment ‘I Wish a Karen Would.’
ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Dr. Richey was most recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.
Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2021. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, Happy Half Hour, and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on the Acast app, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
ABOUT DR. RASHAD RICHEY
Dr. Rashad Richey is a university professor, lecturer, broadcaster, political analyst and conveyer of facts. His intelligent and opinionated delivery style led him to be voted “Best Talk Radio Personality in Atlanta” by readers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for his weekly morning program, The Rashad Richey Morning Show, on News & Talk 1380-WAOK (7am-10am) and named “Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta Radio” by readers of the Atlanta Business Journal. Rashad, a Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta, was also nominated for an Emmy Award in 2019 for his riveting television news coverage of a small Georgia town still dealing with the very real effects of racism and systemic segregation.
Nationally, Rashad is featured for his political analysis and commentary
