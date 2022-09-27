Submit Release
[NEWS ALERT] U.S. DREAM ACADEMY PARTNERS WITH PERCY “Master P” MILLER & MONARCH MAGAZINE TO INSPIRE AND EMPOWER YOUTH!

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
A DREAM REALIZED

U.S. DREAM ACADEMY PARTNERS WITH PERCY “Master P” MILLER & MONARCH MAGAZINE TO INSPIRE

AND EMPOWER YOUTH TO ACHIEVE THEIR DREAMS!

Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Dream Academy, a national youth development, non-profit organization partners with Monarch Magazine publisher and content
producer, Will Walters and businessman, philanthropist and music mogul Percy “Master P” Miller to help young people become financially

savvy entrepreneurs in an initiative called “Dream Builders”.

DREAM BUILDER’S was formed to provide youth early exposure to professionals from various sectors and to help increase access to financial
literacy education, and quality coaching. Together, this unique collaboration seeks to demonstrate innovative ways to reduce inequities of access for

Black and Latinx youth living in under-invested communities while also inspiring young people to achieve their dreams.
The U.S. Dream Academy’s Chief Strategy Officer, Diane Wallace Booker explains “in a multi-phase project, our DreamTeens will have the
opportunity to participate within experiential activities that provide hands on education in a unique and authentic way. Affording them the opportunity
to design content, start their own micro-snack shop, market their products, learn about profit and loss, inventory and customer relations all while
receiving mentoring from Percy Miller and coaching from various other experts and successful entrepreneurs.”

“Monarch is excited to partner within this collaboration to help amplify the stories of young people and expand opportunities for youth to engage with
creatives, business leaders and media to help shape new narratives around entrepreneurship for Black young people,” said Walters.
Miller adds “African Americans make up a tenth of 1% of CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. The only way to change that narrative is to educate
the youth on entrepreneurship and financial literacy at an early age. Teaming up with U.S. Dream Academy and Monarch Magazine, it’s all about

building economic empowerment for our culture.”
DREAM BUILDER’S SERIES

On September 29th, Miller along with youth from the U.S. Dream Academy will announce the Dream Builders project at the Emerging Leaders

Roundtable, hosted by the CBCF, 51st Annual Legislative Conference, in Washington, D.C.

Miller will participate within Youth Summit to share his story, advice and journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur, record executive and consumer
product mogul all the while stressing the importance of giving back through his Team Hope Foundation and You Are Not Alone Foundation

For More Information Contact
Michelle Bailey, MONARCH

202.491.4872, michellebailey@michellebaileymedia.com

taroue brooks
Taylor and Brooks
+1 202-431-1119
email us here

