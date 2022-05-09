INDIANA NATIVE LISA BENNETT RELEASES BOOK ON MENTAL HEALTH
With Special Guest Appearance By Timon Kyle Durrett, of "QUEEN SUGAR." A Guide To Help People Through Difficult Times.GARY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Gary native and author Lisa M. Bennett will host her first official book signing of “Just Keep Living: Conversations With Granny” for the residents of Indiana. In her new book, the West Side High School graduate recounts some of the most life-changing conversations and wisdom-filled anecdotes her grandmother shared with her. Everyone knows that with age comes wisdom. Her grandmother was not only wise, but had a sense of humor to match. When difficult situations present themselves, Lisa remembers what her wise granny always told her, “Just Keep Living!”
• Lisa M. Bennett, with special guest Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar”
• Saturday, May 28, 2022 | 11A-1p ET
• J’s Breakfast Club 3669 Broadway Gary, IN, 46409
Mental health is a national concern around the world. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA) nearly 450 million people worldwide are currently living with a mental illness, yet nearly two thirds of people with known mental illness never seek treatment. Largely because of the stigma associated with it. It’s time to come out of the shadow knowing that there is support and resources. Lisa has done several interviews regarding the ‘why’ of the book's creation, which was never intended.
"Just Keep Living: Conversations with Granny " was also recently referenced in relation to the 2022 Oscars event, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Tribune journalist Jerry Davich wrote “Will Smith, and the rest of us should heed advice from ‘Conversations with Granny’ by Gary author, life coach” as a way to inspire and uplift others like Granny was able to do for her.
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
INFORMATION https://justkeeplivingthebook.com.
Lisa Bennett is a speaker, entrepreneur, YouTube personality, author and former executive of a multinational Fortune 500 company. She credits most of her success to the life coaching that she received from her ancestors, and published her new book in hopes of sharing the important lessons & wisdom that she learned with others.
