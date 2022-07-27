NEWS: WELLNESS ADVOCATE DERRYCK ANDERSON LAUNCHES SKINCARE LINE FOR MEN, BEARD DADDY LLC
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MEDIA CONTACT:
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
WELLNESS ADVOCATE DERRYCK ANDERSON LAUNCHES SKINCARE LINE FOR MEN, BEARD DADDY LLC
ATLANTA, GA- Wellness advocate Derryck Anderson is proud to announce the launch of his skincare line Beard Daddy LLC. Established on the foundation of integrity, Beard Daddy LLC is a dynamic beard, hair, and skincare brand with a core goal to ensure every man attains the luxury products they deserve.
Beard Daddy is a rising male cosmetics brand specializing in exclusive all natural beard grooming products.The Beard Daddy Collection combines functionality, efficacy and aromatic artistry to create a line of sensory inducing beard oils designed to penetrate each follicle. The product is made up of a blend of vitamin and nutrient rich oils, such as Grape Seed, Jojoba, Castor and Olive Fruit, are infused with aromatic accords designed and crafted by a certified artisanal and aromatherapeutic perfumiest.
Founder and CEO Derryck Anderson partnered with acclaimed Chef, Cookbook Author, Television Host, James Beard Nominee, and Philanthropist G Garvin to create Beard Daddy. Garvin was initially given the products to try, and he loved them! After discovering they shared the same dilemma of finding quality beard grooming products, Anderson and Garvin teamed up to create products that would promote the growth of healthy, rich, full beards that would help men look and feel their absolute best.
Beard Daddy dedicates its efforts to give customers the safest, healthiest, and most
organic solution of beard grooming essentials. As it’s completely natural, the ingredients effectively seep into your skin, helping you grow and maintain a healthy beard. Their care for the community has allowed them to maintain a quality standard. Beard Daddy ensures each product is free from filler oils, synthetics, artificial fragrances, and harsh preservatives that may leave a negative impact on your skin. The products are cruelty-free and never tested on animals.
Beard Dadddy aims to be the leading brand of beard care essentials that contribute to the confidence of individuals of all races,ethnicities, genders, cultures, and occupations.
Beard Daddy is available for purchase via https://www.mybearddaddy.com/collections/all
###
taroue brooks
Taylor and Brooks
+1 202-431-1119
email us here