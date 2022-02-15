Kavi Global Wins 2022 Most Comprehensive Data and Analytics Company
Kavi Global has been recognized as the Most Comprehensive Pure Play Data and Analytics Company by Global Health and Pharma
Kavi Global has been honored with this award for delighting clients across the healthcare ecosystem. The Kavi Team has both breadth and depth in the healthcare domain. They have delivered innovative data analytics solutions on the cloud for hospitals, providers, and payers.
— Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global
Kavi Global specializes in machine learning and AI solutions such as computer vision for neonatal and fetus pain detection for hospitals, drug efficacy experimental trials for pharma, and fraud detection to identify anomalies in billing invoices.
“Thank you to Global Health & Pharma for this amazing award and recognition as Most Comprehensive Pure Play Data and Analytics Company in Illinois! I’d also like to thank all of our clients in the healthcare ecosystem for choosing us as your data analytics partner to take your organizations forward.” - Vijitha Kaduwela, CEO and Founder of Kavi Global.
About Kavi Global
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics services, software, and solutions. The firm has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and Machine Learning 3 times.
