The Urgency of Why Corporate Leadership Needs Change Now
Executive Leadership Coach, Julie Riga, is urging corporate leaders to re-think their approach to leadership in a response to The Great Resignation.
To be a boss today is to harness soft skills. Servant leadership and emotional intelligence are the key ingredients to bringing cohesion and a sense of harmony”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Leadership Coach Julie Riga is changing the landscape of how corporate executives are connecting with their employees in response to the Great Resignation. The latest figures came out in January 2022 and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November–an “all-time high,” according to the US Bureau of Labor and Economics. Headlines also proclaim these numbers to be at a record level.
“Corporate heads are scrambling to rebuild and strengthen their teams post the mass-exodus of The Great Resignation”, states Riga, “It is imperative that we examine the corporate culture and become more agile in response to employee needs”.
Riga, best-selling author of the book, Stay On Course and host of the podcast, Stay on Course, is waging an uphill battle by having the “tough conversations” with leaders in their industries about restructuring their hierarchy. “The cultural shift of the workplace cannot be ignored. Employees are dissatisfied, feeling unheard and frustrated. To be a boss today is to harness soft skills. Servant leadership and emotional intelligence are the key ingredients to bringing cohesion and a sense of harmony”.
According to Apollotech.com, A staggering 79% of employees will quit after receiving inadequate appreciation from their managers. 69% of Millennials are concerned that their workplace does not develop their leadership skills. The number of women on boards of directors is only 15%. In business, 83% of companies say developing leaders is crucial.
Riga, daughter of famed celebrity chef, Ennio Riga, has drawn from her father’s legacy as he exemplified servant leadership before the term was coined. “My father, who worked with Frank Sinatra, Liberace, The Jonas Brothers, etc. was never too big or bold to understand that it was his staff that made him what he was,” Riga explains, “My father’s tools in his wheelhouse, started with empathy and was magnified by his vulnerability. He was never too powerful, he would roll up his sleeves and do the dishes after appearing on Regis Philbin”.
Riga takes these lessons she has learned and is teaching a brand new generation of leaders to rethink how they approach leadership. "Corporate culture needs to be changed, or the results could be catastrophic".
