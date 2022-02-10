Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,808 in the last 365 days.

The Urgency of Why Corporate Leadership Needs Change Now

Executive Leadership Coach Julie Riga is urging corporate leaders to embrace new change in response to The Great Resignation.

Executive Leadership Coach, Julie Riga, is urging corporate leaders to re-think their approach to leadership in a response to The Great Resignation.

To be a boss today is to harness soft skills. Servant leadership and emotional intelligence are the key ingredients to bringing cohesion and a sense of harmony”
— Julie Riga
LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Leadership Coach Julie Riga is changing the landscape of how corporate executives are connecting with their employees in response to the Great Resignation. The latest figures came out in January 2022 and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November–an “all-time high,” according to the US Bureau of Labor and Economics. Headlines also proclaim these numbers to be at a record level.

“Corporate heads are scrambling to rebuild and strengthen their teams post the mass-exodus of The Great Resignation”, states Riga, “It is imperative that we examine the corporate culture and become more agile in response to employee needs”.

Riga, best-selling author of the book, Stay On Course and host of the podcast, Stay on Course, is waging an uphill battle by having the “tough conversations” with leaders in their industries about restructuring their hierarchy. “The cultural shift of the workplace cannot be ignored. Employees are dissatisfied, feeling unheard and frustrated. To be a boss today is to harness soft skills. Servant leadership and emotional intelligence are the key ingredients to bringing cohesion and a sense of harmony”.

According to Apollotech.com, A staggering 79% of employees will quit after receiving inadequate appreciation from their managers. 69% of Millennials are concerned that their workplace does not develop their leadership skills. The number of women on boards of directors is only 15%. In business, 83% of companies say developing leaders is crucial.

Riga, daughter of famed celebrity chef, Ennio Riga, has drawn from her father’s legacy as he exemplified servant leadership before the term was coined. “My father, who worked with Frank Sinatra, Liberace, The Jonas Brothers, etc. was never too big or bold to understand that it was his staff that made him what he was,” Riga explains, “My father’s tools in his wheelhouse, started with empathy and was magnified by his vulnerability. He was never too powerful, he would roll up his sleeves and do the dishes after appearing on Regis Philbin”.

Riga takes these lessons she has learned and is teaching a brand new generation of leaders to rethink how they approach leadership. "Corporate culture needs to be changed, or the results could be catastrophic".

Julie Lokun
Crown And Compass Publishing Co.
+1 847-361-9518
email us here

You just read:

The Urgency of Why Corporate Leadership Needs Change Now

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.