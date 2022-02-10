ProHance in association with UBS Forums presents - 3rd Edition of the Future of Analytics and Business Intelligence 2022
The importance of becoming a data-driven organization so that the transformative potential of analytics can be unleashedBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytics has become the key to survival and moving forward in these changing times. With the explosion of data, business intelligence (BI) and analytics now outweigh strategy as the key requirement in business planning.
With advanced technology and more affordable big data services, companies across the different industries are trying to exploit analytics to maximize benefits from it but along their journey of adoption of analytics, they are confronted with a host of related challenges from storing to managing to analyzing data while providing ROI, are all putting significant pressure on professionals forcing them to rethink their strategies while reshaping the structure of the organization.
The exclusive summit on "Future of Analytics and Business Intelligence 2022” was held virtually on Thursday, February 11, by UBS Forums where ProHance was the presenting partner, and with the best in the business brainstormed about the winning strategies to become a data-driven organization that can unleash the transformational potential of analytics.
The star line-up of featured speakers were: Ashish Syngal, VP, Customer Success, ProHance; Avinava Banerjee, Global CD Director -eCom Smart Data & Analytics, Unilever; Dr Shidan C. Murphy, Director of Data Analytics Solutions, APAC, Altair; Anirban Bhattacharya, Practice Head, Data & Analytics, Tech Mahindra; Abhishek Kumar, Senior VP, Global Head of Transformation, AGS Health; Subharnab Bhattacharya, VP and Head Digital Analytics, HDFC Bank Ltd; Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice President, Global Head WFM & Ops Risk — COO Office, Firstsource; Siddhesh Naik, Business Unit Executive Automation and Data & AI, IBM India and South Asia; Preetam Biswas, Deputy Vice President, Analytics Champion, Kotak Life; Arvind Sagar, Head of Professional Services, ProHance; Anay Agarwal, Head Loyalty & Analytics, Grocery, JioMart, Reliance Retail; Sameer Vaishampayan, Technical Architect Data & AI, IBM; Rakhee Sengupta, Head - Regulatory Technology and Analytics, Process re-engineering, ICICI Bank; Sudhir Padaki, Director - Data Analytics APAC, Altair; Gaurishankar Mathapati, Head Analytics, Data, Cloud and Secondary Sales, Cromptopn Graves Consumer Electricals Limited; Ranjeet Gauni, Director Data Analytics, UnitedHealth Group; Anshul Jain, Sr. Manage - Enterprise Sales, ProHance; Aditya Chowdhary, VP Analytics, Diageo; Aditya Ghosh, VP and Head of IT for Analytics, Vodafone Idea Limited; Rajkul Fulzele, Sr GM - Strategy and Analytics, NPR Procurement and Business Transformation, Lupin Limited; Mahesh Agawal, Head of Information Management (Business Intelligence, Analytics and Data Visualisation), SBI General Insurance; Shrikant Umrikar, Sr Manager - Enterprise Sales, ProHance; Sanjay Thawakar, Corporate Vice President & Head, AI, Max Life Insurance Company Limited; Vinayak Neeralli, Head Analytics & Sales Force Excellence, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.
The learning outcomes that were highlighted included: predicting the future of analytics 2025; evolution of smart analytics, use of AI, ML, cognitive technology in decision making with design thinking; understanding the new approach of using analytics information; knowing your customers closely with analytics using propensity modeling, to maximize ROI in marketing activities; the importance of data governance in aiding analytics, how to generate value from analytics; AI - separating the hype from reality; harnessing the analytics for effective operations and business process and the strategies to avoid pitfalls in analytics based on decision making.
About ProHance:
ProHance, a leading desktop SaaS platform provides future-ready unified workforce-related analytics and data capturing to enable informed decision making on a real-time basis. ProHance enables enterprises to allocate resources effectively, load balance across teams; that results in operations becoming agile, customer-centric, efficient, and lean.
