Conrad Energy Accelerates Battery Storage Build Out Programme In Association With Tesla Megapack

ABINGDON, ENGLAND, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conrad Energy, the independent power producer with over 600MW of battery and flexible generation capacity operational and a growing 1GW pipeline of storage and solar projects, will use Tesla Megapack within its 26MWh battery storage portfolio for sites located in the south west of England. Conrad Energy already has over 250MWh of storage projects now in operation or under construction and this project marks another significant step forward in their goal to deliver a 1GW battery storage portfolio, further strengthening its position as the leading provider of flexible grid services to the electricity networks in support of the UK’s transition to net zero.

Conrad Energy’s latest project is part of a growing trend in the energy industry for companies to work together to deliver real added value to the UK’s energy transition. Conrad Energy will build, own, and operate the developments and use Tesla Megapack batteries - a state-of-the-art utility scale battery energy storage system which delivers broad application compatibility and streamlined installation by integrating batteries, power electronics, thermal management, AC switchgear and battery controls into a preassembled turnkey system. Megapack is a modular and scalable solution optimally designed for large utility scale applications.

“Combining our deep technical and market expertise with Tesla’s technology not only helps to demonstrate our belief in battery projects as a key part of the energy ecosystem but will also deliver high value to stakeholders including National Grid,” says Steven Hardman, Conrad Energy’s COO. “Partnering with Tesla on these battery storage projects shows our commitment to supporting the growth of energy storage solutions which are critical as we transition to a real time power market with high levels of variable renewable energy.”

Hardman continues; “Once the portfolio is built, we will utilise our innovative VISION trading software to optimise the route to market of each battery storage site. VISION maximises the value of storage assets in real time between markets, delivering optimal outcomes to investors and the electricity networks.”


NOTES FOR EDITORS

Conrad Energy is delivering a pathway to the future of a flexible low carbon economy. A full-service independent power producer (IPP), Conrad Energy is delivering fast and flexible power generation to support the National Grid and regional District Network Operators from embedded, flexible generation projects and battery storage. We also provide onsite generation solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) companies as well as imported power under a conventional supply agreement

More information can be found at www.conradenergy.co.uk

Conrad Energy Limited, Suites D&E, Windrush Court Blacklands Way, Abingdon, OX14 1SY

Victoria Fielding-Kirby
Conrad Energy Limited
+44 7512708311
Victoria.Fielding-Kirby@energycreative.co.uk

