TYT’s 'Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey' named “America’s Fastest Growing Television News Show”
Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey beat CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News shows to earn the distinction by The Hicks Evaluation Group
At 'Indisputable' we work hard to bring our audience a high quality news program everyday.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com), America’s largest progressive network, announced today that 'Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey' was named “The fastest growing news show in the United States for survey year 2021,” by data driven firm The Hicks Evaluation Group (HEG, LLC). Their evaluation looked at national news programs based on audience growth, social media views and engagement, and multi-platform variables.
— Dr. Rashad Richey
"I'm thankful, humbled, and appreciative of the response 'Indisputable' has received across the country and beyond. The real credit goes to my team and the entire TYT family. There's really nothing special about me, but there is something special about the truth. In a world full of misleading information, people will still gravitate to truth. At 'Indisputable' we work hard to bring our audience a high quality news program everyday," said Dr. Richey.
In comparison to shows on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, and Fox Business, the Hicks Evaluation Group’s study found that 'Indisputable' is the fastest growing television news show based on traditional and new media methods of content distribution and consumption. On YouTube, 'Indisputable' averaged 18 million views per month, nearly 1 billion impressions, and 7 million watch hours within the 6-month survey timeframe. On Facebook, the show had an average of 25.3 million viewers a month, 263 million minutes of watch time, and 8.1 million audience engagement total. Overall, combining linear (which includes Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo TV, Roku, Pluto TV, and YouTube TV), streaming, and podcast platforms 'Indisputable' averaged 43.6 million viewers a month.
TYT Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “Since his first few guest appearances on TYT, it was very clear that Dr. Richey’s impassioned perspective was vital, and we knew we wanted to partner with him and be the network to amplify his voice. 'Indisputable' being named 'America’s fastest growing television news show' just six months after its debut, speaks to his brilliance, his production team’s dedication, and affirms that our programming is resonating with a large audience.”
The study included a review of available data from shows on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, Fox Business, and several other national cable news shows. One requirement of the study was that all news programs had one platform on a traditional cable outlet or was available on linear with a run-time of 1 hour or more.
TYT Founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said, "We've never seen a show grow as fast as Indisputable, in our network or any other digital network. Rashad Richey is a national treasure and will soon become a household name as one of the top news hosts in the country."
TYT picked up 'Indisputable' July 2021, expanding the network’s line-up of news and politics shows. Since the show’s launch 'Indisputable' has welcomed guests such as: Senator Jon Ossoff, Killer Mike, Congressional candidate Nina Turner, filmmaker Michael Moore, and many others. On 'Indisputable', Dr. Richey delivers insightful commentary on the top news stories of the day, debates conservative-leaning guests in the segment ‘The Bullpen.’ Most recently, he engaged in a highly viewed debate against conservative Charlie Kirk. Additionally, Indisputable exposes people caught on camera weaponizing their privilege while discussing the dangerous consequences of their actions in his regular segment ‘I Wish a Karen Would.’
###
ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, Happy Half Hour, and more. TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL and more. TYT is also available as a podcast on the Acast app, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
ABOUT DR. RASHAD RICHEY
Dr. Rashad Richey is university professor, lecturer, broadcaster, political analyst and conveyer of facts. His intelligent and opinionated delivery style led him to being voted “Best Talk Radio Personality in Atlanta” by readers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for his weekly morning program, The Rashad Richey Morning Show, on News & Talk 1380-WAOK (7am-10am) and named “Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta Radio” by readers of the Atlanta Business Journal. Rashad, a Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta, was also nominated for an Emmy Award in 2019 for his riveting television news coverage of a small Georgia town still dealing with the very real effects of racism and systemic segregation.
Rashad is the recipient of a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama for his work with gang-effected youth and at-risk communities. In 2019, Rashad was named 40 Under 40 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and one of Georgia’s most influential people. Rashad also landed the cover of Atlanta Business Journal’s commemorative edition titled, “Top 25 Most Extraordinary Atlantans”. The Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce recently named Rashad “Media Personality of the Year” in 2021.
Rashad strives daily to utilize his platforms to leverage equity for others. He is a proud member of the American Association of University Professors, National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Atlanta NAACP, Atlanta Press Club as well as other civic organizations. Through the years, Rashad has dedicated his life to ensuring that everyone has a voice, regardless of class, race, age, gender, religion or sexual orientation. He also advocates for others who may not have always made the best decisions, but strive to be better people each day. Through political activism, mentoring, community involvement, personal development and the power of media, Rashad has seen lives change for the better, including his own.
'Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey'