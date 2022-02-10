Aesthetic Record and Cherry Technologies Partner to Increase Patient Access to Aesthetic Practices with Financing

The AR & Cherry integration makes it easier for Aesthetic Practices to treat more Patients and help them responsibly access more of what they want with flexible payment plans.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, LLC and Cherry Technologies, Inc today announced a partnership that seamlessly integrates Cherry’s fast, easy, and flexible payment plans directly into Aesthetic Record’s Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Practice Management software. As aesthetic services continue to rise in popularity, both companies see this combined offering as an opportunity to not only increase access for more patients but also provide Medical Aesthetic Practices with an opportunity to responsibly boost revenues and increase their patient base.

Cherry leads the Aesthetic industry with an 80% approval rate and an application that utilizes a soft credit check that takes seconds to complete. Practices can feel confident in the ease and convenience of the patient experience. Furthermore, Cherry is the most cost-effective solution in the market today for Aesthetic providers. For the thousands of practices using Aesthetic Record, the integrated enrollment and checkout options reduce the manual workload of using separate systems, making it easier to incorporate patient financing on surgical and non-surgical procedures from $200-$10,000.

“We believe this Cherry Integration gives our Aesthetic Record clients a competitive advantage in building patient relationships and long-term retention,” said Tiphany Hall, Chief Growth Officer at Aesthetic Record. “It was important to us to find a partner with a straight-forward, affordable cost structure that did not add additional risk for our customers and who also shared our passion for bringing simple, technology-driven solutions to small businesses.”

Aesthetic Record Practices in select states have been using the integration as part of an Early Experience program since December of 2021. As of today, Practices in all 50 states can begin using Cherry to pre-qualify patients prior to an appointment, enroll patients at the time of treatment and complete transactions with flexible payment plans.

About Cherry Technologies, Inc

Cherry Technologies, Inc. is a leading 'buy now, pay later' provider at the point of sale. Utilizing cutting edge technology and a proprietary decision engine, Cherry's app approves more medspa patients for flexible payment plans than traditional lending companies. The speed at checkout and the ability to transact using installments is why Cherry is preferred by patients of all types. All of this allows medspas and aesthetic practices to increase their sales and their order values. Learn more about Cherry by visiting https://withcherry.com.

Media Contact:

Andy Cahoy

VP of Sales

Andy@withcherry.com

About Aesthetic Record, LLC

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. AR provides end-to-end workflow integration from online booking to treatment & charting, checkout and KPI reporting. Practices can also leverage HIPAA-compliant telehealth, cloud-based eRX, and the Virtual Clinic Suite to expand their geographical footprint beyond their physical space. In addition to full supply chain management, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace, an eCommerce platform built specifically for Aesthetic providers, is the fastest, most cost-effective way to shop for practice essentials, supplies and services from a single site. For more information, visit www.aestheticrecord.com.

Aesthetic Record & Cherry Launch Full Integration