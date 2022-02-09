House passes Harris-Talley bill to increase birth doula access

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington House of Representatives passed HB 1881 by Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley (D–Seattle), which will establish a voluntary birth doula certification program through the Department of Health. A birth doula is a non-medical birth coach trained to provide support to birthing persons during labor, birth, and the postpartum period.

“As a Black mom, I am so excited the House just passed the #Doulas4All bill for certification of doulas for the first time in our state” said Harris-Talley. “With certification, doulas can be covered by Medicaid, opening up the option for 52% of births in our state to have lifesaving support. Gratitude to Surge Reproductive Justice and the #Doulas4All coalition for their four years of work with community to get us here.”

Having an advocate present during the birthing process has been shown to strengthen birth outcomes and decrease medical interventions.

“Black and Indigenous folks have always done this type of work, whether it be as a family or community member, someone has always been in the space to help welcome new life into this world,” said Jazzy B (Jasmyne Bryant) who works as a full spectrum doula & is a Birth Justice Organizer at Surge Reproductive Justice. “This bill formally recognizes a profession that has been long established and gives the state the opportunity to invest in us as we address birthing disparities in our communities.”

Jazmin Williams, who also works as a full spectrum doula & Birth Justice Organizer at Surge Reproductive Justice, shared: “Like many Black doulas, I was called into the profession through my lived experiences of being harmed and traumatized by medical providers. We need Medicaid eligible birth doulas because there are still so many folks experiencing the harm I experienced. HB 1881 will increase the accessibility of birth doulas for folks in need. Birth doula support should not be a privilege for those with the most financial means. It needs to be available for all in need.”

The legislation, which passed with significant bipartisan support, now moves to the Senate for consideration.