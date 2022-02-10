Announcing TEXSOM Awards 2022
Now Accepting Submissions for Wine, Mead, Sake, Cider, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and SpiritsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEXSOM Awards announces entries are open for judging and awards consideration for the 2022 competition to be held May 15-17, 2022, at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas in Irving, TX.
“The inclusion of spirits in 2021 coupled with our decision to include non-alcoholic wines in 2022 has led us to change the brand name slightly from TEXSOM International Wine Awards to TEXSOM Awards,” states Operation Manager, Amie Hendrickson, who continues, “We have established our international following and are devoted to awarding and promoting beverages of diverse types. We believe the name change reflects our dedication to include all beverage categories of classic expressions, emerging regions, and current trends while paving the way for future opportunities.”
The following is a timeline with corresponding entry types and deadlines, as well as fees and bottle requirements for each online entry:
Submission Period for Entries: Now through April 24, 2022
Wine: $95 + 4 bottles (750ml)
Cider: $95 + 4 bottles (750ml)
Mead: $95 + 4 bottles (750ml)
Sake: $95 + 4 bottles (750ml)
Non-Alcoholic Wines: $95 + 4 bottles (750ml)
Spirits: $190 + 2 bottles (750ml)
Fees for all entries increase on April 25th and all shipped entries must arrive by May 5, 2022. Non-imported wineries who may request COLA waiver assistance are instructed to contact info@texsom.com for further instructions on fees, deadlines, and requirements.
TEXSOM Awards contributes to the global conversation of beverages, amplifies classic and emerging regions, and builds exposure and interest for all invested in the experience. A unique range of benefits for Award winners includes:
• Awards announcement via social media, email messaging, website, and press release, including features throughout the calendar year in digital media.
• Historical results, dating back to 1985, available through the TEXSOM Awards searchable online database.
• Award winners receive downloadable medal images in multiple formats to use in social media marketing and NEW TO 2022 downloadable certificates for all awards.
• Exposure to TEXSOM’s international network of judges, speakers, sommeliers, trade industry buyers, and media at the annual conference with a tasting of select medal-winning wines featured in seminars, tastings, and sponsored meals.
Distribution in Texas is NOT required to enter the competition, and TEXSOM Awards can assist international wineries in obtaining COLA Waivers. New and returning entrants may visit the entrant submission page with easy-to-follow steps, fees, and requirements here. Further inquiries, including sponsorship opportunities, may be made via email at info@texsom.com or by calling (214) 886-1665.
TEXSOM Awards enlists the expertise and wisdom of judges from around the world and a professional production team to ensure accuracy and care for every beverage entered in the competition. Voices of those in the industry who work in restaurants and retail are invited to a behind-the-scenes opportunity called TEXSOM Retreat to uniquely market Award winners. The Awards team now navigates the event under the shadow of a global pandemic, instituting strict COVID-19 safety protocols for all attendees. Here are some comments from past Awards judges, Retreat participants, and production team members:
Tonya Pitts, owner of Tonya Pitts Consulting and Wine Director at San Francisco’s One Market Restaurant: “There were honest thought-provoking conversations about countries, regions, characterized assumptions of varieties, and the new norm. A perfect example was the conversations around the uniqueness of Texas Wines and the new discoveries of wines from Turkey, Armenia, and continuing to educate ourselves on Lebanese Wines. TEXSOM encourages the inquisitiveness of beverage professionals to push themselves and their palates to more self-discovery.”
Martin Reyes MW, 2021 Awards judge, conference speaker, and proprietor of Reyes Wine Group in CA: “TEXSOM Awards was a deep dive into the hospitality side of the wine world, and I sat back over 3 days and marveled at its beautiful evolution - a richness of openness, humility, welcoming, and positive energy– a stark contrast from what had been thought to be (rightly so in some circles) as a collective that acted as a harsh and power-dynamic-driven ‘good ole boys club’. The shepherding from James and his cohorts to congregate a superlative range of thoughtful, welcoming, diverse groups at TEXSOM… was simply breathtaking - It makes the wine industry worth fighting for.”
Chuck Nix, founding Senior Board Member of Southern Sommelier Collective and General Manager at Cru Fine Wine & Spirits in Mississippi: “As a ‘retreater’ I found myself fully immersed from early morning to well past sunset. It felt like summer camp for adult wine professionals, and the mentors were like camp counselors! The mentorship that was available during the wine writing sessions was uniquely helpful. It helped me to better communicate to the enthusiast from a professional perspective.”
Catherine Kurth, Beverage Director for Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails in Michigan: “TEXSOM Retreat facilitated candid discussion about the effective pursuit of equity in our industry by giving the opportunity to seek perspective and honesty from others in a uniquely singular way that ultimately gave me more clarity in how I envision my career developing over time. The diligence of care with which COVID-19 safety protocols were devised, implemented, and respected made me feel safe, valued, and proud to be a part of the community putting on the TEXSOM Awards and Retreat.”
Over 280 TEXSOM Award winners were featured at the 2021 TEXSOM conference in seminars, meals, and tastings. Bill Pfeiffer, who joined the production team in 2007 shared, “it was amazing to see conference attendees spend significant time examining the wide variety of medal-winning wines and taking notes and pictures for future research. The enthusiasm of the attendees is great to see because many of the Award-winning wines are from regions or are of types that are not readily available in some markets."
Amie Hendrickson
TEXSOM
Info@texsom.com