SDDOT Seeks Feedback on Public Involvement Plan

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is focused on placing the customers’ perspective at the center of continuous efforts to improve mobility for all. SDDOT recently developed a comprehensive framework for future community engagement through a Public Involvement Plan (PIP). The SDDOT is now seeking public comment on how the PIP guides engagement opportunities with the communities, residents, and travelers invested in the planning, design, and construction of transportation in South Dakota.

“Seeking customer input from South Dakota’s traveling public is a vital part of SDDOT’s purpose. We want to give South Dakota residents and the traveling public every opportunity to convey their transportation needs and wants,” says Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “The Public Involvement Plan (PIP) assists in the process to make sure no one’s voice is left out of the discussion.”

The plan presents a four-tiered spectrum of engagement – Inform, Coordinate, Involve, and Cooperate – to support SDDOT activities from concept to completion. The PIP is a resource to help guide all SDDOT staff in developing an effective public engagement strategy and in implementing tools to gather robust input in support of making the best decisions for South Dakota’s transportation network.

