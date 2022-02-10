Lockstep Named Most Promising Start-Up by Global Cloud Computing Awards
Connected Accounting Cloud Recognized for Demonstrated Success and Innovation
In December 2021 alone, Lockstep processed more than $3.2 billion in invoices in more than 20 countries - showcasing that Lockstep truly is a global platform for businesses everywhere. ”SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockstep, the leader in connected accounting, has been named Most Promising Start-Up in the international Cloud Computing Awards program hosted by The Cloud Awards. The news marks Lockstep’s third award win of the year, after the Seattle-based company nabbed the BIG Innovation Award by the Business Intelligence Group, and was named 2022 Top Accounting Solution Provider by CFO Tech Outlook in January. Lockstep was also named a finalist in the Cloud Awards’ sister program, the SaaS awards, in 2021.
— Peter Horadan, CEO and Cofounder of Lockstep
“This global recognition is an immense honor for Lockstep and validation of our approach in rethinking the way accounting teams work together,” said Peter Horadan, CEO and Cofounder of Lockstep. “In December 2021 alone, Lockstep processed more than $3.2 billion in invoices in more than 20 countries - showcasing that Lockstep truly is a global platform for businesses everywhere. We look forward to leveraging this momentum as we continue to deploy products and services to streamline accounting workflows.” Horadan was also recently listed as a Best CEO of the Year by The Silicon Review.
The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates innovation in cloud computing from worldwide organizations of any scale. Hundreds of organizations across the globe entered, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Lockstep took home the Most Promising Start-Up category, and was named a finalist in the Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution category.
“Through their success you'd be forgiven for thinking that Lockstep is a decades-old company,” said Cloud Awards judge Annabelle Whittall. “However, founded in 2020, Lockstep is moving at an exponential pace. We are particularly impressed by Lockstep’s fantastic customer testimonials, making this a well-deserved win. Our team at the Cloud Awards is so excited to see what Lockstep does next!”
The Cloud Awards celebrate the brightest and the best in Cloud Computing. Open to organizations across the globe, the Cloud Awards program is the first and largest recognition platform of its kind.
For more information on Lockstep, please visit: https://lockstep.io/
About Lockstep:
Award-winning Lockstep® connects the world’s accounting teams to help them work better together. The pioneer in Connected Accounting, Lockstep develops tools and platforms for fintech developers and accounting teams to automate workflows between the accounting systems that are at the heart of all businesses. For developers, Lockstep API is the easy, modern platform for building fintech applications that work with their customers’ accounting systems. For accounting teams, Lockstep’s applications automate accounts receivable and accounts payable workflows improving efficiency and cash flow. Based in Seattle, Lockstep has won numerous awards including the 2022 BIG Innovation Award and 2021 Top Cash Management Solution by CFO Outlook. Visit www.lockstep.io for more information.
Elizabeth Harris
Pipit Communications
+1 3035031136
email us here