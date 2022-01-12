1440 Media COO and Co-Founder, Pierre Lipton, Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List
Email newsletter Co-Founder Honored with Forbes Annual Recognition
To be placed in the same category as other entrepreneurs and innovators I look up to speaks volumes about the work we’re doing at 1440 Media and the demand for data-based news reporting nationwide. ”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pierre Lipton, co-founder and COO of impartial media company, 1440 Media, was recently named to the 10th annual Forbes 30 Under 30 List for the Class of 2022, the definitive list of trailblazing young innovators in North America. The list recognizes disruptors across 20 different categories who are reshaping industries and reimagining business around the world. Lipton was selected to the media category for his influence in helping to provide a more balanced view on current events. 1440’s daily email newsletter highlights only fact-based writing to report on current events and is distributed to more than 1 million readers daily.
— Pierre Lipton, co-founder and COO, 1440
“After all of our team’s hard work that has gone into building this business, being included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 List is a tremendous honor,” Lipton said. “To be placed in the same category as other entrepreneurs and innovators I look up to speaks volumes about the work we’re doing at 1440 Media and the demand for data-based news reporting nationwide. We look forward to continuing our mission of bridging the knowledge gap and fostering constructive conversations.”
Lipton founded 1440 in 2017 along with former venture capitalist, Tim Huelskamp, and Ph.D. scientist, Andrew Steigerwald. The idea came from a common pain point—concern about the amount of time it took to find reliable, unbiased news stories within the media ecosystem. Taking matters into their own hands, they developed a daily digest focused on fact-based reporting that could deliver a wide breadth of information in under 5 minutes. Four years and more than 1 million subscribers later, 1440 is one of the most widely read email newsletters in the nation.
“The news used to be something that brought people together,” Lipton continued. “The whole family would sit around the TV, radio, or newspaper and consume the same information. Now, that couldn’t be further from the truth. At 1440, we believe the news can still be a way for people to connect.”
“As we enter a new era, the honorees on this list are envisioning a future unlike any we’ve been able to picture previously,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer at Forbes. “Rather than building back old paradigms, these game-changers are architecting a brighter, more equitable, and promising future. The Forbes Under 30 platform is committed to its mission to champion the people who are changing the world for the better, and this list is truly reflective of our goal.”
To compile the list, Forbes collaborated with an expert panel of judges in each category, including Tyra Banks, TV personality, model, and entrepreneur; Miley Cyrus, celebrity singer, and actress; Lisa Lewin, chief executive officer, General Assembly; Jason Robins, co-founder, Draft Kings; Ziwe Zumudoh, comedian and writer; Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran; Aileen Lee, cofounder, Cowboy Ventures; Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO, Waymo; Molly Yeh, chef, and TV host; and more.
For more information on Pierre Lipton, please click here. For more information on 1440 Media, visit www.join1440.com.
ABOUT 1440
Overwhelmed by opinions disguised as fact, 1440 was founded to provide an impartial view of what's happening in the world today, allowing readers to come to their own conclusions. Scouring hundreds of sources every day, 1440 creates a five-minute, daily newsletter covering culture, science, sports, politics, business, and more. 1440 is an independent, employee-owned company with more than one million readers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://join1440.com/
Elizabeth Harris
Pipit Communications
+1 3035031136
email us here