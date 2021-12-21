Restore Osteo Opens Littleton Practice
Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Practice Opens Fifth Colorado Location
The opening of our newest clinic makes accessible care possible to the more than eight thousand seniors that live in Littleton and many others in the surrounding area.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restore Osteo, the Colorado-based healthcare clinic providing cutting-edge regenerative medicine to seniors, today announced the opening of its Littleton clinic, marking the fifth location to open since the Clinic’s inception. Restore Osteo’s flagship location opened in Golden in August of 2020, and the team has since opened locations in Thornton, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. The expansion makes it easier for Colorado seniors to receive the high-end specialty care they need for injuries, chronic wound care, degenerative diseases, and age-related health complications.
— Dr. Andrew Allen, Head of Clinical Operations at Restore Osteo
The news of the Littleton clinic opening comes on the heels of a multi-million dollar investment from Decathlon Capital Partners, which was announced in early December. Restore Osteo plans to open several more clinics across the front range in the coming year, a growth strategy in which the investment from Decathlon Capital Partners will play a significant role. The company also plans to expand its regenerative care practice, which addresses persistent wound-care problems for stationary elderly patients.
“At Restore Osteo, it is our mission to be able to provide seniors with the care that they need in the most convenient manner possible,” said Dr. Andrew Allen, Head of Clinical Operations at Restore Osteo. “The opening of our newest clinic makes accessible care possible to the more than eight thousand seniors that live in Littleton and many others in the surrounding area.”
Amid the momentum, Restore Osteo continues to help patients move toward healthy mobility and healthy living with their new advanced Healthy Knee Protocol, a multi-faceted, integrated, comprehensive approach to improving knee health, designed by their team of medical experts to provide treatments on the cutting edge of medical science.
Restore Osteo also recently announced it is the sole licensed regional provider of Diabetes Relief®, the leading-edge infusion therapy for metabolic conditions (T1, T2 and Pre). Diabetes Relief®, which uses insulin as a hormone rather than a drug, is an advanced treatment developed to address metabolic failure, and offers a combination of patented and traditional medicine, and provides patients a physician-directed individualized care plan.
“This growth allows us to expand our offerings to cater to the evolving needs of our seniors,” continued Allen. “Restore Osteo is providing a safe haven of health to Colorado seniors, allowing this typically underserved population to live a more comfortable and independent life. We look forward to being able to continually provide custom and elevated protocols to our patients for years to come.
Restore Osteo has locations in Golden, Aurora, Thornton, Colorado Springs, and Aurora.
Restore Osteo offers nutritional testing, aesthetic and regenerative treatments, durable mechanical equipment, and diagnostic services including X-ray and ultrasound imaging to successfully plan treatments for painful joints and custom medical weight loss plans. Restore Osteo also helps patients address nutrient deficiencies contributing to chronic pain and other conditions.
To learn more about Restore Osteo please visit: https://www.restoreosteo.com/
