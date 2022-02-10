Wizeline’s Apprenticeship Program Promotes Diversity Through On-the-Job Training in High-Demand Tech Skills
Attracting and upskilling junior engineers provides a solution to the challenges of a competitive talent market and benefits both tech talent and clients.
Diversity and inclusion have always been part of our core DNA, and our Apprenticeship program is just another way we are focusing on bridging the opportunities gap in the technology industry”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced the next generation of its Wizeline Apprenticeship program, providing real-world training to emerging engineers while offering clients the talent they need to build solutions that deliver real business outcomes. According to a recent McKinsey Global Survey, 87% of executives report that their companies are facing talent shortages now or expect to in the next few years.1 The Apprenticeship program enables Wizeline to help clients lead the race for talent by assembling teams that blend junior and senior engineers.
“In a competitive talent market, we differentiate our approach to finding the next generation of skilled engineers by identifying exceptionally strong candidates who demonstrate a raw talent and aptitude for innovation and investing in them with our comprehensive training programs,” says Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. “Our Apprenticeship program not only ensures that our clients receive highly trained engineers in the most sought-after skills, but it also creates new opportunities for people in our communities where Wizeline operates.”
According to the Gartner® 2021 Software Engineering Leaders survey, “Online training (64% found effective) and mentorship (54%) are considered the most effective methods to develop staff skills.”2 The Wizeline Apprenticeship provides both online, course-based and hands-on learning and Wizeline mentors with years of engineering experience, offering participants a well-rounded, practical education that equips them with the foundational and soft skills they need to bring value to any team and excel in their careers.
“The Apprenticeship program is fully integrated with the demand side of our business, allowing us to align our curriculum with the latest tech trends in the market — such as machine learning, metaverse and crypto technologies — to ensure that we are always equipping our people with the skills that are in highest demand,” says Judith González, Chief Delivery & People Officer. “Our unique model for optimizing talent acquisition, upskilling and staffing enables us to help our clients build better products faster and reduce costs.”
Following a successful pilot in 2021, the first official apprenticeship cycle is underway with a cohort of 80 engineers — 60% of which are women — enrolled in specialty curriculums for a variety of disciplines, including QA engineering, Android and iOS development, data engineering, and web development in Ruby on Rails and React. The company plans to scale the program to add more than 1,000 apprentices in the coming years, as well as reach 100,000 students through its various Wizeline Academy offerings, to support the talent requirements of its customers.
“Since Wizeline was founded, diversity and inclusion have always been part of our core DNA, and our Apprenticeship program is just another way we are focusing on bridging the opportunities gap in the technology industry,” says Lin Cherry, Chief Legal Counsel & Chief Diversity Officer at Wizeline. “I believe that the ability to find talent anywhere in the world is fueling more equitable hiring decisions and that our focus on Apprenticeships accelerates this trend and will help our clients drive their business forward, engaging talent that offers a diverse perspective and is continuously learning.”
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
