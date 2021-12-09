Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline, Wins 2021 BIG Award for Business
Award recognizes his focus on using technology to promote entrepreneurship, equity, and economic growth in Mexico
My goal is to bring the same opportunities that I was given in Silicon Valley to more parts of the world, which we will achieve by continuing to strive for excellence and grow our business.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced that its founder and CEO Bismarck Lepe received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and was named the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year. The Business Intelligence Group’s annual program honors companies, products and people at the forefront of their industries.
“I’m honored to receive this award recognizing our efforts at Wizeline to leverage entrepreneurial practices to help build up the tech community throughout Latin America in partnership with local organizations and universities, while identifying innovative ways to deliver value to our customers,” said Bismarck. “My goal is to bring the same opportunities that I was given in Silicon Valley to more parts of the world, which we will achieve by continuing to strive for excellence and grow our business.”
In 2021, Bismarck led Wizeline to several notable milestones, including another year of hyper-growth, the opening of new operations throughout Latin America, the expansion of Wizeline Academy’s programs and footprint, and the continued development of an award-winning employee brand recognized for its diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, he co-founded and has served as Chair of MiSalud AI—a cost-effective Spanish-language digital health and wellness application that makes personalized health services more accessible to U.S. Hispanics, and held positions on the investment committee of Proeza Ventures and the boards of Cerby and Farmacias del Ahorro.
“We are so proud to reward Bismarck for his outstanding leadership and achievements in 2021,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nomination Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
