Wizeline Recognized in Now Tech Report: Modern Application Development Services
Recognition exhibits the company’s position as a player in modern digital application development.
Our deep engineering and industry expertise, award-winning culture, and our ability to upskill talent in high-demand technologies uniquely position us as a partner of choice for global businesses”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced it has been named in Forrester’s Now Tech: Modern Applications Development (MAD) Services, Q1 2022 report. The company believes the report recognizes Wizeline’s proven expertise in building custom modern applications focused on business outcomes in collaboration with its clients.
— Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline
“We believe Wizeline’s inclusion in the Forrester report validates our capability to help our clients accelerate time to market, innovate faster, reduce risks and decrease costs, resulting in real business outcomes,” says Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO at Wizeline. “Our deep engineering and industry expertise, award-winning culture of innovation, ownership and community, and our ability to upskill talent in high-demand technologies uniquely position us as a partner of choice for global businesses that are looking to develop digital capabilities for an ever-evolving world.”
“Flexibility, speed and connectivity are competitive advantages associated with modern applications, and cloud offers all of that with scalability, opening businesses up to real-world AI and machine learning,” says Aníbal Abarca Gil, CTO at Wizeline. “Being digital and cloud natives, built on DevOps and Agile methodologies, we partner with our clients to develop tangible ways that they can respond faster to the constantly-evolving market and meet their customer’s demands.”
Wizeline has established itself as a market leader in digital technology services by delivering exceptional value to its growing portfolio of clients, achieving double-digit growth in revenue and headcount, opening operations in new locations across Latin America, and expanding Wizeline Academy’s training programs and footprint.
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
