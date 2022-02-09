Submit Release
HEALTH CITY BREAKS GROUND ON SECOND CAYMAN ISLANDS HOSPITAL

Government officials joined Health City Cayman Islands representatives and other project partners for the groundbreaking of the new hospital.

An artist's rendering of Health City Camana Bay

Advanced cancer, neonatal and robotic services soon to become available at Camana Bay

CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health City has broken ground on a new US$100 million state-of-the-art medical facility in the Cayman Islands to specialize in cancer care, neonatal intensive care, and robotic surgery.

The new 70,000-square-foot facility, to be named Health City Camana Bay, will be located on the outskirts of the capital city of George Town, complementing the existing Health City Cayman Islands 110-bed tertiary care hospital in East End, Grand Cayman.

The new development is the vision of internationally renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, the founder of Health City Cayman Islands and the India-based Narayana Health group of hospitals. “We want to set up the most advanced facility for cancer care, heart care, neonatal care, and organ transplant for the entire Caribbean region, by setting up a super-specialty center where all these complex procedures are done on a regular basis,” said Dr. Shetty, speaking from his Bangalore office during the groundbreaking ceremony last month.

“This is our gift to the Caribbean so that no Caribbean citizen needs to go elsewhere for advanced health care ……our goal (is) to solidify the Cayman Islands as the best medical location for the entire Western Hemisphere.”

Health City Camana Bay, which is being built on three acres of land to the south of Camana Bay, will also feature an emergency pavilion and critical care unit as well as an advanced oncology department to include medical oncology, hemato-oncology, surgical oncology, and radiation oncology with a medical linear accelerator.

The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months to be completed, however, radiotherapy services are scheduled to be available within nine months.

“We will be the first in the region to offer bone marrow transplantation and CAR-T Cell therapy. Our technology and services will ensure that we provide effective, precise, and less invasive cancer care treatment,” said the highly respected Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director at Health City Cayman Islands.

The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) will be the only one of its kind in the Caribbean, where NICU specialists will be available for on-site consultation with other Health City specialists, as well as with the high-quality unit at the Cayman Islands Government Health Services Authority (HSA) to ensure no patient requiring neonatal care would require treatment overseas.

“Neonatal care is a team effort and requires all specialties working together and caring for patients. This holistic approach will put us in the fortunate position of being able to deliver the best potential outcomes for the highest-risk newborns,” said Dr. Binoy, as he is widely known.

Also present at the groundbreaking ceremony was Cayman Islands Premier and Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton, who expressed his pleasure that Health City Camana Bay would soon be a reality and appreciation for the company’s major investment to ensure that people have prompt access to health care.

Shomari Scott, Health City Cayman Islands’ Chief Business Officer, thanked the local government for its partnership and noted that the new hospital will translate into more saved lives and a better quality of life for not only Caymanians and their Caribbean neighbors but also those from outside the region seeking exceptional yet affordable health care options.

Health City Camana Bay is scheduled to become fully operational in 2023.

About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit: www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.

Media Contacts:

Ben Meade, Marketing & Communications Manager, Health City Cayman Islands
Tel: +1 345-640-4040
Email: ben.meade@healthcity.ky

Karen Springer, Medical Advisor
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201 861-2056
email us here

