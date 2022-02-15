Chandra Gundlapalli joins Halen Super App as Chief System Architect
Halen welcomes Chandra Gundlapalli, a pioneer in business technology modernization, to its team.
In a crowded landscape of apps, becoming a super app is mainly about becoming more integrated into people’s lives providing a variety of seemingly unrelated services via a single mobile interface.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chandra Gundlapalli has joined Halen Super App as Chief System Architect for the extraordinarily successful application, which is a user-friendly, community-based super app with a one-stop shop approach. Gundlapalli brings to Halen a wealth of business technology modernization expertise, leadership, and experience, and he is an essential addition to the team as it innovates and expands its accomplishments in a dynamic environment.
— Chandra Gundlapalli
Chandra Gundlapalli has a proven record in the field, with over 23 years of business technology modernization and 15 years of senior global leadership experience with Fortune 500, banking, retail, aviation, and energy firms. He is admired not only for his extraordinary success, but also for his commitment to business digital transformation leadership and TEAM of TEAMS operating model delivery excellence. Additionally, he has been recognized with Marquis Top executive honors from Who's Who in America and the National Diversity Council's list of the Top 100 Diverse Leaders.
Moreover, Gundlapalli is a certified MIT Digital Transformation expert and Forbes' official contributor on new tech and cultural transformations, with specialization ranging from AI and IoT to Cloud, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity. He has a wealth of leadership expertise from some of the world's most prestigious firms, including Charles Schwab, Thomson Reuters, Dell, Vistra Energy, and Cap Gemini. He also worked as a mentor at The Dallas Entrepreneur Center, encouraging companies and innovation. Gundlapalli is thrilled to be joining Halen, the world's first super app, as Chief System Architect, where he will apply his talents and experience to help the forward-thinking company reach new heights in terms of technology, innovation, and originality.
Renowned for its unique approach to providing convenient services that include ridesharing, food, grocery, and retail delivery, as well as flight bookings and vacation rentals, Halen Super App integrates an array of services “in one company, one app, accessible on one screen.” Furthermore, the helpful app employs a franchise-based business model that welcomes partners and investors to become a part of this groundbreaking super app.
