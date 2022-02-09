Western Movie Town Invites Community and Visitors to Celebrate 75th Anniversary
Pioneertown residents pay homage to it's celebrity founders.PIONEERTOWN, CA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in a quiet mountain desert valley, Pioneertown was founded in 1946 by 18 celebrities who envisioned a Western town ideal for filming where residents could also live, work, and play. On March 5, 2022, the community of Pioneertown is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Friends of Pioneertown (501c3) and the Pioneertown Land Co welcome residents and visitors to take a step back in time for a day full of exciting events honoring the town’s founders and first residents.
The 75th-anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, on Mane Street. Visitors can stop by “Club 75” in the Pioneertown Land Co’s historic Soundstage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to view captivating photos and video presentations featuring images from the town’s early days. The Friends of Pioneertown will also unveil a sculpture created by one of Pioneertown’s local artists to commemorate this milestone anniversary.
A standout moment in Pioneertown’s history is Roy Rogers, Dick Curtis, and Dale Evans’ ride down Mane Street, which community horsemen and women will reenact at the event. In addition, there will be plenty of photo opportunities at the Soundstage throughout the celebration for visitors to create their own memorable moments as they journey back in time through Pioneertown’s history.
This one-day event celebrates the original founders, residents, and business owners who set the standard for the hard-working, creative, artistic, and eclectic people who have called Pioneertown home ever since. This one-of-a-kind town was built to be an active residential community while acting as a permanent western film set that featured fully operational businesses such as restaurants, a motel, a general store, a feed store, and a saddle maker catering to film crews’ and actors’ needs. It continues to be a living, working town, and active horse community.
The 75th anniversary will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 53585 Mane Street, Pioneertown, CA 92268. A special ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. to commemorate the town’s founding. This celebration is a free event, and donations to the Friends of Pioneertown are welcome. Bring the family and join in the fun and festivities for what is sure to be a day to remember. This event is sponsored by the Pioneertown Land Co and hosted by the Friends of Pioneertown (501c3).
