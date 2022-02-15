CHW Launches FASHION BLOOMS Featuring Innovation, Sustainability, and The Future of Israeli Fashion

CHW presents the second annual FASHION BLOOMS: a national virtual fundraising event highlighting innovation, sustainability, and the future of Israeli fashion.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is thrilled to present the second annual FASHION BLOOMS on March 31, 2022. It is a national virtual fundraising event highlighting innovation, sustainability, and the future of Israeli fashion.

FASHION BLOOMS host Jeanne Beker, Canadian journalist, media personality, and fashion entrepreneur, will interview featured designer Sharon Tal, Head Designer of Maskit. Israel fashion house Maskit, was conceived in 1954 by then designer Ruth Dayan, as a contemporary luxury clothing brand. Known for its intricate ethnic embroidery, Maskit was revolutionary in advancing economic opportunities and bridging cultural divides by employing thousands of talented Jewish, Arab, and Bedouin women artisans. Since taking over the helm in 2014, Sharon Tal and Maskit have launched successful collections that are shown internationally and adored by celebrities. One of Sharon Tal’s latest designs, a peacock-embroidered caftan, was created in close collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker and featured in the first episode of And Just Like That, the HBO revival of Sex and the City. Sharon Tal continues to honour and innovate, revitalizing a brand while earning plaudits for Maskit’s striking designs.

“As the former head of embroidery at Alexander McQueen and intern under Alber Elbaz at Lanvin, Sharon’s appreciation for tradition is matched only by her diligence and willingness to reinvent,” says Jeanne Beker, event emcee. “She has what it takes to build upon the Maskit dynasty while also creating a legacy of her own.”

The event is also the Canadian debut of two trailblazing female fashion designers based out of Tel Aviv: Maya Reik Belfer, Founder and Designer of Marei1998, a luxury brand focused on sustainability and eco-conscious materials; and Danit Peleg, Founder and Creative Director of Danit Peleg, known for its disruptive and innovative approach that is revolutionizing the fashion industry through open-source designs and 3D printed technologies.

Restrictions permitting, CHW centres across the country will host VIP invitation only in-person viewing parties for the event. The virtual event will include an exclusive online auction, featuring fashion accessories and luxury brands, and an online vendor marketplace for a virtual shopping experience.

To register, participants can visit www.chw.ca/fashion-blooms. Tickets start at $40. FASHION BLOOMS proceeds support the CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design in Haifa, Israel, supporting student scholarships and ultramodern equipment to enhance the future of the Israeli fashion industry.

The CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design awards academic degrees in a wide variety of creative fields, including graphic design, architecture, and fashion. This institution is building academic excellence and becoming a major influencer and innovator in the world of design. A highly respected design school of higher learning, it nurtures individual creativity among its pluralistic student body while instilling a sense of community and coexistence.

Rebecca Bowslaugh, Director Marketing and Communications, at rebecca@chw.ca or 416-477-5964 ext. 111

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW)

CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

