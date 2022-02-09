Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,220 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH announces Hampshire County’s John Blue Bridge is open to traffic

Page Content

 

The John Blue Bridge, located near Springfield in Hampshire County, opened to traffic in mid-January 2022, after a nearly two-year replacement project, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. The bridge carries WV 28 across the South Branch of the Potomac River.   The roughly $13 million project began in April 2020. The new 478-foot bridge replaces a 420-foot three-span steel truss bridge originally built in 1936 by the Fort Pitt Bridge Works of Pittsburgh, PA.

The project was paid for with a combination of federal and state funding.   Contractors utilized phased construction to replace the old bridge, building half of the new bridge immediately upstream of the old span. The old bridge was kept open while the new bridge was built. Once that half of the bridge was finished, traffic was shifted onto the new span.   Contractors then used a pneumatic hammer mounted on an excavator to chip away at the old bridge abutments, dropping the old bridge into the water before building the second half of the new bridge on the site of the old span.   The John Blue Bridge was originally called the Grace Bridge, but was renamed in honor of John Blue, an early settler who came to Hampshire County in 1725, and whose family figures prominently in Hampshire County history.   In October 1861, Union and Confederate troops fought a skirmish in the area on a bridge that crossed the South Branch at almost the same spot where the John Blue Bridge now sits.​​

You just read:

WVDOH announces Hampshire County’s John Blue Bridge is open to traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.