Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,221 in the last 365 days.

North East Barrack January 2022 DUI Arrest

Maryland State Police News Release

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents.  The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 951 traffic stops in January 2022, with 23 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers.  Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for January:

Location Name Age City State
(North East) Austin Ray Allen 28 Elkton MD
(Elkton) Mark Scott Blackburn 54 Elkton MD
(Perryville) Jacqueline Marie Roskos 44 Collegeville PA
(Elkton) Juan Cornejo Gordillo 37 Elkton MD
(Elkton) Richard Lee Burns 32 Newark DE
(Elkton) Johnny Marshall Fitch 35 Elkton MD
(Rising Sun) Lacey Marie Simpson 18 Conowingo MD
(Elkton) Danielle Marie Vaughn 37 Elkton MD
(Perryville) Duane Allan Duncan Jr 31 Conowingo MD
(Elkton) Michael Taylor Grooms 29 Wilmington DE
(Perryville) Gene Robert Bowser 66 Aberdeen MD
(North East) Tara Lynn Dowell 42 North East MD
(North East) Kevin Alexander Collado 18 North East MD
(Elkton) Clarence Henry Baxley 51 Tacoma WA
(Elkton) Karen Mckenzie King 39 Millington MD
(Elkton) Dwayne Whitecliff Allen Jr 20 Newark DE
(North East) Nathan Zachary Krakowski 37 Bear DE
(North East) Gervi Lopez 36 North East MD
(Colora) Bradley David Burman 37 Baltimore MD
(Rising Sun) Donney Owen Bowling 25 North East MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death.  Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.

You just read:

North East Barrack January 2022 DUI Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.