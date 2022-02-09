Bishop Longlands House - Henley on Thames Classic Georgian 1786 estate One of the dozens of boat and river festivals at Henley on Thames

This is the finest house we've ever had the opportunity of bringing to the market - A rich mans lock and go- simply a must see and a great investment” — Max Moralee

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Grade II* Listed, six bedroom property, lies on Hart Street, just 120 yards from the River Thames where the Henley Royal Regatta takes place every year.



30 miles from London - A perfect multi generation house with separate guest accommodation and a two bed cottage

Longlands estate is situated right in the middle of the town regarded as the second most expensive market town in England

On sale with leading independent Estate Agent Dexters for £5,500,000, the property also has a fascinating history. Although the building has a stately 18th Century façade, the house was built in the 1400s for John Longland, the Bishop of Lincoln. He was King Henry VIII’s confessor and the man supposedly responsible for persuading the king to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon.

In 1525, Henry began to court his second wife Anne Boleyn and their budding romance provided motivation for the annulment. John Longland, the then Dean of Salisbury associated closely with influential men like Sir Thomas More and Cardinal Thomas Wolsey. He ultimately sat as assistant judge in Henry’s divorce proceedings and went on to sign the Act of Succession which extinguished the authority of the Pope in England.

Whilst much of Longlands House was built from 1786 onwards, the original 15th Century stables and medieval courtyard remain today. The stables have since been transformed into a 1,275 sq. ft self-contained cottage, set over three floors with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen and an office.

Clive Hemsley, the owner of Longlands for the past 20 years, says the garden has an additional benefit. ‘When the Henley Royal Regatta is held annually, the courtyard has enough space to fit 10 cars. You can invite all your friends round to watch the race as the finish line is visible from the roof garden in the main house.’

Located next to the parish church, the 4,467 sq. ft building has been used commercially since the 1970s, initially for Brakspear Brewery, then as an investment firm and ultimately as the head office for Hemsley’s own advertising agency.

A couple of years ago, he and his wife decided to renovate the entire house, restoring it into a private family home. ‘In the living room, we unearthed a fantastic Italian Rococo fireplace,’ says Clive. Elsewhere a conservation team worked to maintain the property’s Georgian panelling, high corniced ceilings and shuttered sash windows. The basement still has a door to a secret tunnel that leads to the east chapel of St Mary’s Church and outside, there's a secure gated entrance, medieval brick and high walls.

Six bedrooms, a study, dressing room and bathrooms are arranged over the first and second floors, whilst the ground level has an elegant entrance hall with a grand Georgian staircase and three reception rooms.

‘It’s such a fantastic family home,’ says Clive. ‘The kitchen has a marble breakfast bar where everyone loves to gather, and downstairs there's a bar, juke box and media room that’s great for children and adults alike.’

Soren Ravaux, Director of Waterview, says ‘Longlands house is the biggest residential Georgian house in Henley. It's very rare to find a home this large unless you look outside of London, and the fact that it's so close to the river as well as the cafe culture and shops of Hart Street makes it an extremely appealing property.’

A must to see now travel restrictions are lifting -call Max Morellee at Waterview estate agents +4420 8398 8550 or mobile +4478848149942