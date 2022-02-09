North East Barrack January 2022 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 951 traffic stops in January 2022, with 23 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for January:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(North East)
|Austin Ray Allen
|28
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Mark Scott Blackburn
|54
|Elkton
|MD
|(Perryville)
|Jacqueline Marie Roskos
|44
|Collegeville
|PA
|(Elkton)
|Juan Cornejo Gordillo
|37
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Richard Lee Burns
|32
|Newark
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Johnny Marshall Fitch
|35
|Elkton
|MD
|(Rising Sun)
|Lacey Marie Simpson
|18
|Conowingo
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Danielle Marie Vaughn
|37
|Elkton
|MD
|(Perryville)
|Duane Allan Duncan Jr
|31
|Conowingo
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Michael Taylor Grooms
|29
|Wilmington
|DE
|(Perryville)
|Gene Robert Bowser
|66
|Aberdeen
|MD
|(North East)
|Tara Lynn Dowell
|42
|North East
|MD
|(North East)
|Kevin Alexander Collado
|18
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Clarence Henry Baxley
|51
|Tacoma
|WA
|(Elkton)
|Karen Mckenzie King
|39
|Millington
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Dwayne Whitecliff Allen Jr
|20
|Newark
|DE
|(North East)
|Nathan Zachary Krakowski
|37
|Bear
|DE
|(North East)
|Gervi Lopez
|36
|North East
|MD
|(Colora)
|Bradley David Burman
|37
|Baltimore
|MD
|(Rising Sun)
|Donney Owen Bowling
|25
|North East
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.