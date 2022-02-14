Syntrio Acquires ClearView Strategic Partners to Accelerate International Growth
Tom O'Keefe, CEO, Syntrio
Fuels Syntrio’s growth with large enterprises and expands customer support across global markets
We’re excited to expand our global reach with ClearView Connects, their enterprise hotline and case management solution. We also feel certain their customers will benefit from our learning solutions.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that enable 6,000 organizations to make the workplace a better place announced it has acquired ethics reporting and whistleblower hotline provider ClearView Strategic Partners, based in Toronto, Ontario.
Demand for whistleblower hotline services is growing worldwide as regulations and concerns about organizational culture and compliance accelerate, which is due in part to the effects of COVID-19 on hybrid and virtual workforce models. Remote working has created challenges for many organizations by limiting visibility into employee issues and disputes, thereby inhibiting traditional communication channels, and driving more demand for these important hotline reporting services.
“We’re excited to expand our global reach with ClearView Connects, their enterprise hotline and case management solution. We also feel certain their customers will benefit from our best-in-class LMS and learning libraries,” said Tom O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to improve organizational culture and performance at scale.”
As global regulatory environments become more complex and rigorous, organizations of all sizes understand the need for automated solutions that reduce risk while improving culture and performance. With the acquisition of ClearView, Syntrio now offers more choices for customers who have unique ethics reporting and whistleblower hotline requirements, especially in markets outside the US.
ClearView Strategic Partners is a Canadian company specializing in ethics reporting and whistleblower hotline solutions that connect people and organizations. The company has become a recognized leader with the widely adopted solution, ClearView Connects™, which empowers employees to speak up and organizations to understand and address what they hear.
“It has always been our goal to deliver a scalable ethics reporting and whistleblower hotline solution for enterprises that is easy to implement and use, and customers have responded favorably,” said Phil Enright, President, ClearView. “It is exciting to join the Syntrio team, which allows us to better service and grow our global customer base.”
Backed by Inverness Graham Investments, this is the fifth acquisition for Syntrio as Inverness continues to pursue strategic add-ons that complement the company’s employee experience platform, reporting hotline and elearning libraries to build value for Syntrio’s customers.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform and reporting hotline and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
