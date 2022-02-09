Environmental Lights Announces the Launch of Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon
New pixel LED neon lets users mix RGB with white or amber to create dynamic color transitions.
Having flexible LED neon with the ability to create bolder colors beyond the RGB spectrum, and independently control each pixel is a game-changer for scenic lighting”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon in horizontal and vertical bending configurations.
— Rob Dempsey, Scenic Sales Manager, Environmental Lights
Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon enables users to mix RGB with 3000K white, 6500K white, or amber in a vertical bending or horizontal bending profile. The vertical bending version flexes up and down, enabling users to wrap it around 3D structures with the light facing outward. The horizontal bending version flexes side to side, enabling users to form shapes or signage on a flat surface.
Both varieties can be used to display preprogrammed or fully custom effects using any of our LED pixel controllers. Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon allows for each pixel to be controlled independently from one another. This level of control can create seamless color animation effects, patterned movements, and static color gradients.
Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon is IP65 rated with a five-year warranty, making it suitable for all indoor and many outdoor uses. The flexibility in tandem with the robustness of Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon allows users to have complete control over every aspect of their lighting.
Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon is available at EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888.880.1880.
Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon Features:
- Mix RGB With 6500K White, 3000K White, or Amber
- Pixel Addressable
- UL Listed, RoHS Compliant
- Flexible Silicone Housing
- Waterproof, IP65
- Warranty: 5 Years Limited
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming, and audio-visual integration.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
Michael Krupinsky
Environmental Lights
+1 858-798-9634
Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon Overview