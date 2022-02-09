Therapist/Author Chris A. Matthews - Your Connection to Love for You, Your Spouse & Friends
EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, Therapist, Author, Trainer, and Clinical Supervisor Chris A. Matthews is the founder, owner and clinical director of Relationship Counseling Group, LLC and Behavioral Health Intervention Center, LLC, which are two private therapeutic and mental health practices based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Matthews is a licensed marriage and family therapist, (LMFT), licensed clinical addiction specialist, (LCAS), certified clinical supervisor (CCS) and approved supervisor for the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT). He holds both a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and a Master of Arts degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.
For more than a decade, Matthews has worked in a variety of settings providing counseling and training to a diverse population of organizations, couples, and individuals – much of this inspired by his upbringing. “As the youngest of three kids born and raised in a two-parent household that eventually ended in divorce, I learned early in life that my purpose was to assist couples with their relationships,” Matthews explains. “My mother and father were married for twenty-five years, and it only lasted that long because they had kids together. I thank them every chance I get for sacrificing their dreams, goals, and happiness for as long as they did to raise me and my siblings. I know for a fact that I would not be the person I am today without the stability of two parents who balanced each other out well enough to accommodate their individual pitfalls.”
As a result of his own life experiences as well as the clinical work through the years, Chris A. Matthews authored two books – “Finding Your Relationship Fix – the Four Reasons Couples Seek Counseling” and “Six Tips for Finding Your Relationship Fix”. In addition, he offers courses on relationships and mental health as well as facilitated educational events regarding those topics. The books are available at www.chrisamatthews.com
Matthews will be featured in a series of online interviews via Facebook Live, Amazon Radio and Instagram Live, starting the week of Valentine’s Day. For more information, contact Double XXposure Media at angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Co-Parenting Blended Families