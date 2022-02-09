Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Partners with Local Florist for “Valentine’s, a Day Late” Fundraiser
West GA clinic to receive 5% of profits made from Amanda Clayton Designs from Feb. 15 - Feb. 18
The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has arranged a fundraiser with Amanda Clayton Designs this Valentine's Day. From February 15 to February 18, 5% of profits made from bouquets purchased will go towards the Rapha Clinic. This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic's upcoming Preventative Dental Care Program by securing a salary for the new part-time Dental Hygienist along with acquiring updated dental equipment for improving dental services.
“This fundraiser is an amazing opportunity for all significant others who may forget about that special day to have a back-up option that will go towards a good cause,” said Patrick Calvillo, Development Director of the Rapha Clinic. “We want to sincerely thank Amanda Clayton Designs for her incredible support. The Clinic is excited at the chance to partner with a local West Georgia small business during a period of economic pressure.”
Amanda Clayton Designs is run by business owner Amanda Clayton herself. She has been a floral designer for 30 years and has been doing interior design for about 15 years. She works out of her home business for weddings, funerals, proms, and everyday arrangements. Her shop is located at 584 Bowdon Junction Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117 and her contact information is (770) 537-1520.
To learn more about the Rapha Clinic, visit www.raphaclinic.org or to schedule an interview with Patrick Calvillo, contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433. To learn more about Amanda Clayton Designs, visit https://amandaclaytondesigns.com.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com