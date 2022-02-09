HODLING Contest set to begin on February 9th 12:00 UTC

Representing a 300% APR, the 30-day lock-in is a prelude to a more significant offering that will follow after this first phase is completed.

LUXEMBOURG, February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxemburg, Yucreat is entering its second phase of brand recognition today by opening its first HODLING contest.After completing its First Airdrop and accumulating 60K new members on Twitter , 20K platform Users, and more than 150k Telegram users on its different platforms, it is now ready to offer its community the first lock-in period bonus for a period of 30 days.Representing a 300% APR, the 30-day lock-in is a prelude to a more significant offering that will follow after this first phase is completed. Indeed the people who will participate in the first HODLING contest will be first-served for the higher staked offering that will follow thru.Yucreat YUCT was launched in August 2021 as a fair launch and did not resort to private sales, public sales, or affiliation to any Venture Cap. Tom from the founding group commented, "We wanted to keep things clean for everyone. No massive blocks of tokens were awarded to founders. Less than one-tenth of a percent was granted to the original coders and founders (0.06%). The rest is destined for the ecosystem, the community, or to be burned to improve scarcity.""Holding such a contest is more aligned with our roots of community-based philosophy, giving our people a first access to what they want."The first Airdrop has drastically increased the number of YUCT wallet holders we service, nearing 9000, and people are starting to enjoy the staking features with the newly received tokens. One of the most popular projects that were staked vigorously is the Crypto game that made its debut on yucreat.org called Crypto Titans which will offer Card Battles, NFT style marketplace, and some quite immersive components."This is a good sign as this shows that our community is deeply attached to the YUCT they received during the Airdrop. Less than 1% were exchanged after the distribution; this is a much better figure than anticipated due to the time we live in and the hard-to-get dollars during the pandemic.Yucreat is now positioning itself with its community to grow steadily while always keeping an eye on the result we wish to attain.""We made it super easy for the community to participate. The only thing that participants need to do is swap any supported tokens (ex: BNB, BUSD, WBNB, etc.) for 500 YUCT and have those in their accounts by February 16th, and keep those in their wallets for 30 days. Upon reaching that limit, they will receive 125 YUCT as a reward. No transfers to our wallets, no need to spend any gas on transactions, just swap and wait."About Yucreat:Yucreat is reinventing innovation by providing users with an easy and cheap way to make contacts, accomplish tasks, find skills, display results to potential employers, and empower resource owners. Yucreat unites Real Life production to a Collaborative environment with Defi. It offers crypto payments to freelancers, innovators and sellers. Thru its marketplace, Yucreat facilitates the process of innovation up to the market distribution.Media Contact:Yucreat Media CrewMatin Champagne