Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,482 in the last 365 days.

Yucreat to announce its first two projects from the public

After its initial launch and tuning with its first 15,000 members, Yucreat is now ready to begin the next phase of its smart-contract integration.

Since mid-December, the Dapp has been running quite smoothly, and we are very proud of the new Staking features implemented by the team.”
— Martin Champagne
LUXEMBOURG, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After its initial launch and tuning with its first 15,000 members, Yucreat is now ready to begin the next phase of its smart-contract integration with the general public.

"Our community has seen staggering growth since we opened these new features to the close community of Yucreat. Now people can Stake tokens on real factual ideas and material resources. We wanted to bring a wind of change to the ecosystem, but we seem poised for intense disruption!"

Yucreat is running its Airdrop round at the moment and will be distributing its tokens by February 1st. With the overall success of the community and requests by members to release more projects, Yucreat will open two more projects from the public by January 15th.

About Yucreat:

Yucreat is reinventing innovation by providing users with an easy and cheap way to make contacts, accomplish tasks, find skills, display results to potential employers, and empower resource owners. Yucreat unites Real Life production to a Collaborative environment with Defi. It offers crypto payments to freelancers, innovators and sellers. Thru its marketplace, Yucreat facilitates the process of innovation up to the market distribution.

Yucreat Whitepaper:

https://yucreat.gitbook.io/yucreat/whitepaper/yucreat-a-blockchain-peer-to-peer-supply-chain-for-ideas-skills-and-material-resources.

Coin Market Cap listing: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yucreat/

Join Yucreat Exchange Social Networks:

Telegram (Yucreat Official Channel) https://t.me/YucreatAnn

Telegram (Yucreat.org Platform Main Group) https://t.me/yucreat_com

Yucreat (YUCT) Bsc Token https://t.me/YucreatChat

Twitter https://twitter.com/yucreat

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yucreat

Linktree https://linktr.ee/yucreat

Website https://yucreat.org/

Media Contact:

Matin Champagne
Yucreat Media Crew
email us here

You just read:

Yucreat to announce its first two projects from the public

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.