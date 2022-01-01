Yucreat to announce its first two projects from the public
After its initial launch and tuning with its first 15,000 members, Yucreat is now ready to begin the next phase of its smart-contract integration.
Since mid-December, the Dapp has been running quite smoothly, and we are very proud of the new Staking features implemented by the team.”LUXEMBOURG, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After its initial launch and tuning with its first 15,000 members, Yucreat is now ready to begin the next phase of its smart-contract integration with the general public.
— Martin Champagne
"Our community has seen staggering growth since we opened these new features to the close community of Yucreat. Now people can Stake tokens on real factual ideas and material resources. We wanted to bring a wind of change to the ecosystem, but we seem poised for intense disruption!"
Yucreat is running its Airdrop round at the moment and will be distributing its tokens by February 1st. With the overall success of the community and requests by members to release more projects, Yucreat will open two more projects from the public by January 15th.
About Yucreat:
Yucreat is reinventing innovation by providing users with an easy and cheap way to make contacts, accomplish tasks, find skills, display results to potential employers, and empower resource owners. Yucreat unites Real Life production to a Collaborative environment with Defi. It offers crypto payments to freelancers, innovators and sellers. Thru its marketplace, Yucreat facilitates the process of innovation up to the market distribution.
Yucreat Whitepaper:
https://yucreat.gitbook.io/yucreat/whitepaper/yucreat-a-blockchain-peer-to-peer-supply-chain-for-ideas-skills-and-material-resources.
Coin Market Cap listing: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yucreat/
Join Yucreat Exchange Social Networks:
Telegram (Yucreat Official Channel) https://t.me/YucreatAnn
Telegram (Yucreat.org Platform Main Group) https://t.me/yucreat_com
Yucreat (YUCT) Bsc Token https://t.me/YucreatChat
Twitter https://twitter.com/yucreat
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yucreat
Linktree https://linktr.ee/yucreat
Website https://yucreat.org/
Media Contact:
Matin Champagne
Yucreat Media Crew
email us here