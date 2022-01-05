Yucreat and New Game Developer Titan Games ink a deal to partner in a first decentralized Idea incubator

Yucreat, the idea developing platform, is starting the new year on a good note with the announcement that it reached an agreement with its first Startup.

LUXEMBOURG, January 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong, 2 Jan 2022Yucreat, the idea developing platform , is starting the new year on a good note with the announcement that it reached an agreement with its first Startup to support and provide the architecture for the Game development. Crypto Titans , a project issued by Titan Games, will start within days on the Yucreat Platform and start collecting Staking tokens $YUCT, the utility token of Yucreat.Titan will take the players into a tri-partite environment that will load with three particular features current games do not offer. It is still early to disclose the particulars of the gameplay. Still, enthusiasts can stay up to date within the Yucreat Telegram community until Titan Games is ready to open its own.Stakers worldwide who participate in Titan Games support will be awarded some proceeds for the game profits. This is an excellent opportunity for Yucreat to support a complex project publicly. Thus far, Yucreat has mainly used its capacity to increase its system and test its environment. Yucreat will also support TG in its virtual currency implementation, airdrop, Private, Public sale with its burgeoning community.Yucreat had successfully released its staking mechanism that permits #YUCT holders to select and participate in projects such as ideas, inventions, causes, philanthropy, etc. Stakers can provide financial support to their favorite idea. The same users can also offer additional resources such as Skill and Material resources to supplement any startup or innovative ideas.Yucreat had seen its popularity grow exponentially since the last few weeks when it debuted its long-awaited airdrop. " We are registering a massive spike in the platform registration that is now exceeding 18000 while the online community has exploded towards the 150K+ all platforms combined," Said Liza Hardy from operations.Yucreat is redesigning the landscape of the Blockchain industry with its approach to using the ledger for more than just token creation and additional protocols. Yucreat uses its smart contract to bind participants together so they can share the burden of a new development creation instead of having to pay for each other's services. The platform also takes care of sales and payment processing mainly thru crypto.Titan Games will develop its game with a new range of possibilities never offered to any firms, projects, and ideators. With the vast amount of talents present on Yucreat, the resources will be faster to find, deal with and get the work done. The cost of production is expected to be much lower than conventional game developments. The game's First Beta is set to release in June of 2022.Project contact email: titangames2022@gmail.comTo stay up to date with all Yucreat development, please follow our Telegram channels:Main discussion group: https://t.me/YucreatChat Yucreat channel: https://t.me/YucreatAnn Staking Platform: https://yucreat.org