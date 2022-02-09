Groundbreaking at HearthSide Jonesboro Excites Community

L-r: Dave Dixon, OSR; Thurston Cooke, OSR; Tracey Messick, Jonesboro Mayor Pro Tem; Ricky Clark, Jonesboro City Manager; Cynthia Jenkins, Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity; Melanie Poole, OSR; Brendan Barr, OSR; Brian Flanagan, RBC Community Investm HearthSide Jonesboro will offer affordable and market-rate housing for residents 55+.

OneStreet Residential held a Groundbreaking announcing a new affordable 55+ community coming to Jonesboro

Jonesboro is becoming one of the great live-work-play destinations in South Atlanta, and we are excited about the opportunity to invest in its future with the development of Hearthside Jonesboro.” — Dave Dixon

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStreet Residential, Atlanta’s premier developer and operator of active adult multifamily communities, had a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, February 4th, 2022 to kick-off construction of HearthSide Jonesboro, the 9th community in the HearthSide portfolio. OneStreet Residential was awarded an allocation of federal & state tax credits by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to develop HearthSide Jonesboro in the 2019 QAP funding round.

Located only half a mile from downtown Jonesboro, HearthSide Jonesboro will be a great place for residents aged 55+ to call home upon its completion in mid-2023. The community will have a total of 87 residences, with a mix of affordable and market-rate 1-and 2- bedroom apartments. In addition, community amenities will include a HearthSide Community Room & Bistro, Fitness Center, Community Gardens, Resident Wellness Services, and much more. The 6.7 acre site offers easy walkability to several neighborhood amenities and access to MARTA public transportation will be adjacent to the pedestrian entrance of the community. While this will be the 9th HearthSide community in the Atlanta submarket, it will be the first located in Clayton County.

To address the health needs and goals of future residents, the community will implement a Preventative Health Care Plan, working with Jewish Family and Career Services (JF&CS) as our service provider. The community will have an on-site Health Care Coordinator, who will be responsible for coordinating a variety of health screenings, education sessions, and service coordination for the residents. Outcomes will be measured through the use of JF&CS's "Age Well" model of setting goals and measuring results. OneStreet currently offers these services in tandem with JF&CS at HearthSide Lafayette (Fayetteville), MainStreet Walton Mill (Monroe) and Sycamore Heights (Jefferson).

According to Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day, “The City worked closely with OneStreet for more than 2 years to make this exciting development possible because of how well it supports and enhances our vision for redeveloping Downtown Jonesboro as a thriving, vibrant destination ... not only for Jonesboro and Clayton County but for south metro-Atlanta. Jonesboro is excited to be able to offer HearthSide as a safe, beautiful, and welcoming place of residence for our seniors. Hearthside is in a strategic location in the Historic District and will add to the list of amenities the City of Jonesboro continually seeks to provide and upgrade. Philosophically, we believe that service to citizens is always number one for a local government. We continued to be One City, Many Stories.”

“Our city’s seniors are the cornerstone of our community and we must do everything in our power to ensure that they continue to enjoy their golden years, right here in the community that they have called home for so many years,” said City Manager Ricky Clark. “Being able to diversify our portfolio of housing for our residents and the ability to allow our seniors to age comfortably and economically in their city, makes this project even more special for all of us.”

According to Dave Dixon, Senior Partner of OneStreet Residential, “Jonesboro is becoming one of the great live-work-play destinations in South metro-Atlanta, and we are super excited about the opportunity to invest in its future. The City of Jonesboro has been patiently investing in Blueprint Jonesboro for years, laying a foundation for high-quality growth which also includes a wide range of housing. Hearthside Jonesboro is just one of many quality developments now underway because of that investment, and I think it’s a great example of what creative public-private partnerships can accomplish. We believe this will be a catalyst for other housing investments in surrounding neighborhoods. We’re grateful to the City of Jonesboro and to Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity for being great partners to help make this a reality.”

OneStreet Residential has focused on the rapidly growing 55+ rental market since 2004 and is the premier developer of active adult communities in Atlanta, with more than 2000 units in our portfolio, as well as an additional 544 units that our Residential Services division manages for 3rd party owners.