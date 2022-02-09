Submit Release
PWI Unveils New Health Insurance Plans that Cater to the Individual Needs of All Employees

These new health plans allow employees to pick which options works best for them and their families.

NAPPANEE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PWI, an industrial service provider based in Nappanee, unveiled some new health insurance plans that cater to the individual needs for all of their employees. Starting March 1, employees will get to choose which health insurance option works best for them.

“We had a number of guys who technically would be worse off with a group plan for a multitude of reasons,” said Chris Heet, HR Manager, “This new health plan allows PWI to walk alongside our employees in a beneficial way by providing this multi-faceted and unique solution.”

PWI partnered with Remodel Health, a healthcare provider company based in Indianapolis, to come up with a solution. Next month, PWI will offer three new health plans that employees can choose from. One being a more traditional health insurance coverage program, another being a Medi-Share program, and the last being a health reimbursement program.

With this new plan, PWI employees will be able to choose which option is best for them. Heet said, “Employees wanting a traditional plan will be able to choose a plan that PWI will pay the bulk of the premium for, employees who want Medi-Share will save even more because PWI will pay for nearly all of that premium, and those who are happy with their current health insurance will be able to keep it and be reimbursed for expenses with health reimbursement.”

Providing a new insurance plan is a part of the company’s initiative to take even better care of their employees. “PWI has always wanted to do what is best for the employee. With this unique plan, PWI should be the place to stay for many of our current employees and even attract new employees.”

PWI is hiring for various positions from fabrication, engineering, and sales. Go to pwiworks.com/jobs to see open positions.

About PWI
Many manufacturers have a workspace that is holding back production. PWI builds overhead cranes, mezzanines, and fall protection systems so customers can increase capacity and improve efficiency.

