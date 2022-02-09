Anthem Injury Lawyers Supports 3rd Annual Real Autism Difference 5K Fun Run/Walk
Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Puneet Garg Speaking at the 3rd Annual Making a Real Autism Difference (RAD) 5K Fun Run/Walk
The 3rd Annual Making a Real Autism Difference (RAD) 5K Fun Run/Walk helped RAD raise nearly $60,000. Anthem Injury Lawyers was a proud Presenting Sponsor.
RAD is living up to its name and is truly making a real autism difference.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, CLARK, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers was a proud supporter of the 3rd Annual Making a Real Autism Difference (RAD) 5K Fun Run/Walk helping RAD raise nearly $60,000.
Members from the Anthem Injury Lawyers team participated in the event, which was held at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, Nevada on February 5, 2022. The RAD 5K Fun Run/Walk raises awareness for autism while connecting with the Las Vegas community. The event included family entertainment, music, raffles, kid activities, and food. The money raised at the event will go towards supporting RAD’s mission to help children with autism and their families in Southern Nevada.
Autism Difference 5K Fun Run/WalkAttorney Puneet K. Garg, one of the founding partners of Anthem Injury Lawyers, has close ties to the organization and sits on RAD’s Board of Directors. Puneet spoke at the event. He detailed the amazing things that the program has done since its inception, including launching a respite care program to help families. He also highlighted the support that RAD offers to other organizations as well.
Puneet commented, “RAD is living up to its name and is truly making a real autism difference. I look forward to supporting this wonderful organization as it continues to positively impact families and individuals with autism in our community.”
RAD’S MISSION TO HELP CHILDREN WITH AUTISM IN SOUTHERN NEVADA
RAD’s mission is to make a positive impact in the lives of children with autism and families in the Las Vegas area every day. Its goal is to create a community where every child with autism has access to education, activities, care, and medical resources necessary to live a happy and fulfilled life.
RAD’s founder Radhika Shah started RAD when she was just sixteen years old to help children like her brother who are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. After realizing the lack of resources and information available to families of autistic children living in the Las Vegas area, Radhika decided to launch RAD. Today, the organization has grown, in part with the help of sponsorship from local organizations and companies like Anthem Injury Lawyers.
RAD has many programs and services available to Southern Nevada families affected by autism. Its programming includes:
-After school programs
-Seasonal programs
-Adult recreation
-ABA training
-Mobility training
-Annual 5K fun run/walk
-Family workshops
-Training seminars
-Sensory-friendly free play events
-Silent auction fundraiser
ANTHEM INJURY LAWYERS CARES ABOUT SOUTHERN NEVADA
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, Nevada serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims. The law firm offers complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
