Public hearing on Cambridge Medical Center’s relocation of labor, delivery services set for Feb. 22

A public hearing for the relocation of labor and delivery services from Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Cambridge community to discuss the relocation of labor and delivery services for Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge to The Mother Baby Center at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids beginning May 11, 2022.

Pre- and post-natal care and gynecology surgery services for patients will continue to be provided by the OB/GYN and family physicians at Cambridge Hospital as well as the Cambridge and Isanti Clinics.

Participants can join the public hearing via Microsoft Teams: Cambridge Medical Center Relocation of Labor and Delivery Services or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 789 887 931#.

Those interested can provide comments or questions now on the MDH website at Cambridge Medical Center Public Hearing by the deadline of Feb. 22, 2022.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services. The detail is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

