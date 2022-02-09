Taylor Rae Announces MAD TWENTIES Winter Tour
Taylor Rae Celebrates Her Debut Album, MAD TWENTIES, With Intimate Shows Throughout February & March
If you enjoy Norah Jones, Kim Richey or Joss Stone ... you will likely dig her. I’m hearing wonderful segments of blues and jazz with flashes of contemporary country … even a dash of rock & roll.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I love the road. It’s been incredible getting back out there and sharing the music from MAD TWENTIES – as well as some of my older songs. These shows are all little celebrations for me. There was never a moment in my life where I had to decide what I wanted to be when I grew up – I WAS a singer from the time I was seven years old,” says Taylor Rae, now 28.
— The Latest Buzz
Pre-pandemic, the California native was performing 200 nights a year, writing constantly and living exactly the kind of life she had imagined as a child growing up in Ben Lomond, CA. With the cessation of touring in 2020, the Austin-based singer/songwriter Taylor Rae turned her focus to the creation of her debut album. Now, like the rest of us, she is venturing forth once again and has taken to the road, performing solo shows, and making radio station visits to promote MAD TWENTIES. The commanding 12-track collection is a largely chronological concept album that charts the progress of a romantic relationship - from its magical start to its seemingly inevitable finish. The coloring-outside-the-lines Americana/Folk/Jazz/Blues project highlights Taylor’s talents as she explores life, love, and the vagaries of the human condition.
Tastemakers and music lovers worldwide have turned a laser-like focus on the newcomer, and Taylor has conjured comparisons to Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow and Kacey Musgraves. With a voice that can ring like a bell, grind with grit, or gently caress, Taylor’s emotive performances are quickly becoming legendary. She can rouse a crowd to its feet or hypnotize them with her songs - holding any audience in the palm of her hand.
Upcoming shows include:
2/11 - Tooth & Nail - Paso Robles, CA
2/12 - Michaels on Main - Soquel, CA
2/13 - Folktale Winery - Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
2/17 - Golden Era Lounge - Nevada City, CA
2/19 - The Lost Church - Santa Rosa (w/ The Coffis Brothers)
2/20 - Bear Republic Brewing - Rohnert Park, CA
2/23 - WSM Radio / Circle TV - Coffee, Country & Cody - Nashville, TN
2/23 - The Listening Room - Nashville, TN
2/24- Nash House - Nashville, TN
2/26 - WDVX Radio “Blue Plate Special” - Visitor Center - Knoxville, TN
2/26 - Pretentious Beer Co - Knoxville, TN
2/28 - Woodsongs / The Lyric Theatre - Lexington, KY
3/2 - White Horse Black Mountain - Black Mountain, NC
3/9 - ISIS Music Hall - Asheville, NC
3/10 - Bluebird Café - Nashville, TN
3/19 - Renegade Showcases - Austin, TX
Taylor has intrigued the media as well, and recent U.S. coverage includes: No Depression, Americana Highways, This Week in Americana, Digital Journal, 100% Rock Magazine, Americana Rhythm Music Magazine, The Alternate Root, Lookout Santa Cruz, Event Santa Cruz, Tennessee Tribune, The Jazz & Blues Society, American Blues Scene and Making A Scene. International magazines and outlets are shining the spotlight on the rising young star, with coverage in Guitar Seche, Le Cri du Coyote, Acoustic Guitarist, Maverick, Country Music People, Americana-UK, Real Roots Café, Campfire Tales, The 13th Floor, etc. Recent television appearances include "Today In Nashville" and "Good Day Austin."
“... sumptuous vocal skills.” - Americana Highways
"MAD TWENTIES proves it’s impossible to pigeon-hole Taylor. She is fearless in her exploration of musical genres and of the human condition. Tunes range from dirty bar blues jams to heart-wrenching tell-all ballads.” - American Blues Scene
“… really seductive voice.” - The Alternate Root
She was named the NEXTies Musician of the Year in 2017 and won the Austin Spotlight Film Festival Best Video for her cinematic debut, “Fixer Upper" (2021). Last year, she released two tracks to radio: “Fixer Upper” and “Home on the Road,” as well as four music videos ("Fixer Upper," Home on the Road," "Taking Space," "Something Familiar") that premiered and/or are airing on multiple outlets, including CMT Music, American Blues Scene, Americana Highways, Ditty TV, IndiMusic TV, California Music Channel, The Country Network, and more.
MAD TWENTIES is available for digital purchase, and vinyl copies can be ordered from Taylor’s website.
Learn more about Taylor at www.taylorraemusic.com
ABOUT TAYLOR RAE
At the age of two, Taylor learned Carole King’s ‘It’s Too Late’ and sang it to anyone who would listen. By the age of seven, she was taking private vocal and piano lessons. When she was eight, her parents took her to see Jewel in concert. “She was alone on stage with her guitar, singing her songs – I already knew that’s what I wanted to do, but seeing Jewel do it was a real moment for me.” At the age of 10, Taylor started to write her own material and taught herself guitar at 12. She performed in musical theatre productions throughout high school and focused on her craft, and Taylor’s eclectic style was influenced by Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel, and Steely Dan. She has performed at the Hotel Café in Hollywood, The Rustic in Houston, the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, and Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Kuumbwa Jazz and the Catalyst. She has also played popular Northern California festivals and opened for artists including Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love and The Stone Foxes. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. She enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired Dachshund, Winnie.
Taylor Rae performance from Moe's Alley ( CA)