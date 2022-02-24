AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for VIPRE
VIPRE participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIPRE participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
VIPRE Advanced Security is very easy to install, and has a very modern, touch-friendly interface, with light and dark modes. Default settings provide safe options for non-expert users. In our functionality check, VIPRE’s sensitive on-access protection proactively deleted malware on an external drive as soon as we opened it in Windows File Explorer. We liked the online help feature and the ability to search it directly from the program. The ability to set scanning exclusions using Windows File Explorer’s right-click menu is also very convenient.
VIPRE Endpoint Cloud provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software, as you would expect. The product can manage networks with thousands of devices. We feel it would also be very suitable for very small businesses with just a few seats.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
VIPRE took part successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer and Enterprise Main Test Series in 2021.
In the enterprise tests, it received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
In the Consumer Main Test Series, VIPRE took the Silver Award for Malware Protection and the Bronze Award for Real-World Protection, along with an Approved Security Product Award. It reached the highest Advanced+ rating in both Malware Protection Tests, both Real-World Protection Tests, and the second Performance Test. In the first Performance Test, VIPRE received an Advanced Award, and it took a Standard Award in the Consumer Advanced Threat Protection Test.
